At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, a spotlight was put on meat processing. With plant closures and a slowdown of food production, consumers saw meat fly off the shelves and questions began on what could be done to improve the flow of protein.

One of the major solutions offered was increasing the ability of local meat lockers to handle processing. Huron businessman Kim Ulmar, who owns the livestock sale barn there, and a team of investors from around the region had already begun that process before COVID-19.

Ulmar began the process of buying a meat processing plant in Fort Pierre on Oct. 1, 2019. With a deposit down, Ulmar reached out to his friends and family and put together 14 investors that liked the idea of having a local processor. Several months later, Ulmar and his investors owned U.S. Beef Producers.

Ulmar has spent his whole life in the beef sales industry. Son of an auction market owner in McLaughlin, South Dakota, Ulmar bought his own auction market at 21 and began livestock order buying in 1988. As time went on, Ulmar saw something he couldn’t ignore.

“In the 1980s, 400,000 hog producers got eliminated from the hog industry because of packer concentration problems with low prices,” he said.

The same market conditions that led to hog consolidation then are happening in the beef industry, Ulmer said, and he hopes more producers stand up to fight it. The pandemic highlighted the importance of local lockers and helped elevate his passion for pursuing the business.

“Access to kill floor space is the only way you can get beef if you’re a family farm,” Ulmar said. “If beef producers don’t get the access they will face the same problem as the 1980s hog producers. You can’t give 80% control to four companies and think it will stay competitive.”

Ulmar referred to the fact that, as it stands today, over 80% of all beef processing is done by just four companies: JBS, Tyson, Cargill and National Beef.

But Ulmar has found the process of starting a beef processing plant to be far from easy.

There are three primary licenses for meat processing: custom exempt, state inspection and federal inspection. The fourth license is a retail kitchen exemption, but that is used far less than the other three.

Ulmar’s U.S. Beef Producers operates under a custom exempt license, which allows for the facility to slaughter and process animals for use of the animal owners only. Meat can’t be resold to the general consumer. That’s not the extent of the business Ulmar was hoping to offer.

“I called in and did my research and the regulatory system that is in place will tell you that ‘this is possible’ to get a license and into the beef processing business. Then you go out and build a facility or purchase a facility, the first thing that stops you is the regulatory system,” Ulmar said.

He’s spent much of the last year and a half trying to achieve a federal inspection level of meat processing which would allow meat processed at the facility to be bought and sold across state lines.

Ulmar ran into the Federal Meat Inspection Act. The act opened the doors for the U.S. Department of Agriculture to regulate the processing of meat, and also secured regulations to make it more sanitary and ensure inspectors are placed in every federal facility.

South Dakota’s meat inspection department run by the South Dakota Animal Industry Board adheres to the guidelines setup federally by the USDA Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS). To grant a state license, South Dakota requires regulations to “at least be equal to” federal inspection as it relates to “regulatory rigor.”

How does it fit together?

Parsing through how these three inspection guidelines fits together is the job of Dr. Dustin Oedekoven. While the regulations can be confusing it ultimately comes down to food safety, said Oedekoven, a well-known agriculturalist and South Dakota’s state veterinarian.

“There is an expectation from the public that ‘somebody should do something,’” he said. “We are assuming that food safety has been addressed (in the regulations).”

FSIS and the state ensure that safety requiring inspectors be present for every day of operation. While both require federal levels of inspection, the state inspection designation usually means that the plant is operating with less volume than the typical federally inspected plant.

The example Oedekoven used was that Smithfield in Sioux Falls can process up to 20,000 hogs a day. The entirety of the 34 South Dakota licensed plants can’t do that in a year. While the state inspected plants are open for slaughter several days a week, Oedekoven said a federally inspected plant is typically slaughtering at least five days a week.

The biggest piece to the puzzle comes from figuring out exactly what the FSIS wants from their regulatory body. How they do that is known as a Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point, or HACCP, plan.

Hazard plans have historically been the thorn in the side of any local producer looking to open a shop or slaughter beef for resale. Its job is to identify the specific way each individual plant will go about ensuring the safety of their processing for each product they hope to make.

“(It is) important to know how that works,” Oedekoven said. “We don’t just stop by to say it’s OK, go ahead.”

There really isn’t a right or wrong way of creating the plan, and there is no one-size-fits-all template for each cut of beef. Writing them takes knowledge that’s offered through training courses that are offered every few months.

Ulmar believes the state office has been less than forthcoming with information and tips for figuring out how to navigate FSIS regulations. Helping to write the hazard plan is something Oedekoven said the state department can’t do.

“I’m a huge advocate for agriculture. I’m chief cheerleader,” he said. “But we can’t really be the regulatory agency and the one that writes it for them.”

This is where Christina Bakker has come in.

Bakker is the newest meat science specialist for South Dakota State University Extension. She’s become the lightning rod of HACCP plan writing information. Bakker has led several plan writing workshops and is aiming to hold more this year.

“It comes down to do you have a potential for a biological hazard,” she said. “Understanding that process and getting to that point can be infuriating.”

Bakker said that, unfortunately for many producers, the plan involves an immense amount of paperwork, but once it’s written, tweaks can be made for new products.

One of the largest complaints Bakker has gotten is that the information is not written for the average person to understand. Attending a training course can be the only real way to understand what they’re looking for, she said.

“I know a lot of people don’t like the online courses,” she said. “I totally understand that, which is why we are getting those back out there, but that’s really the only place to start.”

Should the process be easier?

Whether or not meat processing regulations should be simplified has been asked many times by agricultural advocates recently. South Dakota’s Washington delegation have all posed the question to Congress and introduced bills that would look at meat inspection regulations.

From Ulmar’s perspective, the process can certainly be made easier.

As U.S. Beef Processors continues to operate under the custom exempt license, he is having to deal with regulation after regulation, he said, calling it “living the nightmare.” He sees that it’s hurting consumers, too.

“People are driving hundreds of hundreds of miles to get their beef,” he said. “You have to wait for the government regulatory people to get common sense. For 30 years, people have been waiting but now there is no option left.”

Bakker disagrees with making requirements things like the hazard plan less thorough. She said the HACCP is the backbone of food safety in the country by making sure the processor and the inspector have looked at every possible way a pathogen could be released into the food supply.

“You prevent so many scenarios by having these prevention measures in place ahead of time,” she said.

Ulmar applauded Gov. Kristi Noem for her efforts to recognize the problem and hopes a plan can be put in place to ease the regulatory barriers. The starting point, he said, should be to regulate small plants like his differently than massive beef processors in other states.

He said it’s unfair to regulate his plant as if it were a big facility, but then restrict where his products can be sold.

“You can write all the regulations you want to about going across state lines. Why go across state lines if you can’t go across the street?” he said.

From Oedekoven’s perspective, food safety is a serious issue, and its consumer protection groups who demand it so.

“If you mess up on food safety you get a terrible black eye in the marketplace, but also people die,” he said. “The changes are brought on by consumer protection groups, not regulators. I don’t know too many people who say they want more complex regulatory processes.”

While the hazard plans are tedious, he doesn’t think they are impossible to put together. It takes a careful understanding of food safety.

“You don’t just come off the ranch and understand food safety,” he said. “I’m ranch raised too. It takes a little different level of understanding of what you’re doing.”

Whether the solution lies in easier regulatory practices or increased training has yet to be seen. Oedekoven said that he believes the state has been supportive of everyone’s efforts to expand meat processing and hopes that Ulmar and his team can get the license they want in the future.

The South Dakota Legislature has been considering a bill that would allocate $5 million to local meat processors to stimulate local production.

“The reason for the grant program is to stimulate folks with some free money to do something to increase the availability of their services,” Oedekoven said. “It will help small processors but it’s to get capacity.”

For more information on what it takes to own and operation a meat processing facility, the South Dakota Animal Industry Board has a page dedicated to it on its website at www.aib.sd.gov/meatinspection.html.

Bakker can be reached at christina.bakker@sdstate.edu for questions on upcoming SDSU Extension training dates.

Reach Reporter Jager Robinson at 605-335-7300, email jager.robinson@lee.net or follow on Twitter @Jager_Robinson.

The Tri-State Neighbor Weekly Update Get the latest agriculture news delivered to your inbox from the Tri-State Neighbor. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.