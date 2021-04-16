Local butcher educates on processing beef

With local butcher shops booked solid, one South Dakota processor took time to demonstrate some key beef processing techniques for farmers and ranchers.
Dakota Butcher hosted the Breaking Down Beef event held April 7 in Clark, South Dakota, where owner Randy Gruenwald demonstrated the steps in processing an entire half beef carcass.
Participants were provided the opportunity to watch firsthand as the Dakota Butcher team fabricated the side of beef into primal, sub-primal and various common as well as not-so-common beef cuts. Attendees also had the opportunity to ask questions about the process as well as how to prepare various cuts of beef.
The South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC) participated in the event and provided information on nutrition and checkoff-funded research.
“Our local meat processors play such an important role throughout our state, and this was a great event in which to highlight the work they do,” beef council executive director Suzy Geppert said. “This last year has been challenging for many and this segment of our industry has provided valuable support to our communities and offers a great opportunity for those looking to become part of the meat industry.”
Beef council nutritionist Holly Swee. Swee provided information on the nutritional value of the product. She also shared insight on Beef Checkoff funding that spurred research on new value-added beef cuts from the chuck and round over the years that lead to the success of popular cuts like the flat iron and Delmonico or chuck-eye steak.
“It’s important to highlight these various value-added beef cuts and tell the story behind them,” she said.
The initial muscle profiling research was funded by the Cattlemen’s Beef Broad through the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association. Meat scientists studied underutilized muscle groups in the beef chuck and round to discover new steaks and roasts for consumers that were flavorful, tender and provided a consistent positive eating experience.
Prior to the muscle profiling study, much of the chuck and round was turned into grind. So the new beef cuts added additional value to the carcass.
“Thanks to the Beef Checkoff and the entire beef community, the value-added cuts like the flat iron steak and chuck eye steak are items you can regularly find in grocery stores as well as menus across the United States,” Swee said.
The South Dakota Beef staff also had the opportunity to visit with those in attendance and answer questions regarding the $1 Beef Checkoff and the efforts that are being used to promote beef as a premier protein in South Dakota and around the country.
Gruenwald ended the evening by expressing his view on industry success.
“It takes a team with good communication and insight to make the beef industry successful, including beef farmers and ranchers, local lockers and beef processors, food service providers, retail locations and consumers all doing their part to better understand and support each other,” he said. “When we all do our part the beef industry will succeed as well as our local communities.”