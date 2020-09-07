Lyle Olesen is the most experienced large animal veterinary technician that I have ever met. I am blessed to get to work with him and thought it would be great to share a short interview with all of you.
About Lyle
Lyle is from a cow-calf operation south of Arlington, South Dakota where he continues to be a cattle producer alongside his wife Stacy lake vet and sons Landon and Levi.
Lyle started working at Lake Vet Clinic in Madison, South Dakota after completing an internship for his large animal technician degree from Lake Area Technical Institute. While at Lake Vet, he worked alongside Dr. Dick Ouverson and Dr. Tom Heirigs. It is here that Lyle found out that he really loved this profession and stayed with them after he graduated. In the fall of 1996, Dr. Heirigs started Twin Lakes Animal Clinic where Lyle works to this day. That makes it 30 years in the veterinary profession.
Lyle at work
Lyle’s favorite work is spring and fall calf processing. Lyle says that it is helpful when he and his veterinary team come to work your cattle if you have the right facilities to do the job. Your facilities don’t have to be fancy, but they need to allow the cattle to flow well.
Also, plan on having enough help for the number of cattle that you have. Make sure that you know your job. If it’s your job to push cattle up to the alley way, then do that. Don’t be running all over the place.
Much more than tech work
Lyle said that to be a great large animal veterinary technician, you have to be willing to do whatever needs to be done. If that means making appointments and answering the phone, then that’s what you do. He said that there’s always something that needs to be done.
Lyle’s passion for veterinary medicine
As a veterinarian, I’m always aware of a condition called “burn out” that plagues this profession. When I asked Lyle how he has managed to stay in this field for 30 years, he said that it’s easy for him. He loves what he does and he loves the people that he works with who have become some of his closest friends.
“I will never get burnt out. I like working cattle,” Lyle says. He also had some great advice: leave work at work and don’t dwell on stuff.
Lyle and Dr. Heirigs
As many folks know, Dr. Tom Heirigs passed away last week. I asked Lyle what he loved most about riding with Tom for the last 30 years. He said that Tom was always willing to help people; he really cared a lot about everyone. Lyle and Tom made many crazy memories together. Lyle told me about one time when he and Tom watched a 4-year-old Charolais bull clear a six-foot fence by a couple feet. The bull ended up running down a gravel road a ways before they got him caught.
Advice for new veterinarians
Lyle has worked with several new graduates. He said that as a new grad, it is important that you present new ideas to the older vets that you are working with, but to also accept their ideas on how to do something. Always change for the better and strive to learn a lot.
Conclusion
As a veterinarian, we never find time to appropriately thank our veterinary technicians. Thank you to everyone who does the work that Lyle does all over the country! We absolutely couldn’t do our jobs without you. Thank you!
Dr. Lainie Kringen-Scholtz is associate veterinarian at Twin Lakes Animal Clinic in Madison, S.D.