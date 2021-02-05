Maine-Anjou tops multi-breed contest

A Maine-Anjou consignment from Radke Cattle Co. in Mitchell, South Dakota was named champion bull in the “all other breeds” contest at the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Jan. 27 in Sioux Falls.
Josh Cribbs of White, South Dakota chose lot 3, RADK Hardy 2H as top bull. He was sired by NMR Maternal Made and out of NAGE MS Banker Hours 2C. He was the second highest selling bull and sold for $2,450 to Matt Fischer.
Reserve champion bull went to lot 7X, TLC Hot Tamale 009H, a Red Angus consignment from TLC Livestock, Rushford, Minnesota. He was sired by Andras Fusion R236 and out of TLC Freak Show 824F. He sold to Fischer for $2,300.
The highest selling bull was a Red Angus consignment from Davis Red Angus of Byron, Minnesota and sold for $3,200.
Cribbs chose lot 1, NTM Miss Jewel, a Chianina consignment from NTM Cattle Co. in Brookings, South Dakota as champion female. She was sired by Believe In Me and out of Miss Kadies Queen. She sold for $2,800 to Chad Nelson.
Chisum Peterson, Pukwana, South Dakota served as auctioneer for the All Other Breeds Sale. Four bulls averaged $2,587, and one female sold for $2,800.