Once the harvest season wraps up, there are many crop farmers with leftover residue in their fields. At the same time, there are livestock farmers who are looking for places to graze their animals.
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has a program to help those livestock farmers find a place to graze and the crop farmers to make some extra money.
“It’s called the Crop Residue Exchange (www.cropresidueexchange.unl.edu),” said Jay Parsons, assistant UNL professor and extension farm and ranch management specialist. “Crop producers who have residue can make it available to livestock farmers. It’s usually corn residue, but things have changed somewhat as we have more forage crops available this year due to prevented planting.
“We updated the program during this last spring with pasture acres,” he added. “Because the name says, ‘Crop Residue,’ we typically don’t’ get a lot of pasture acres available. However, the option is there for producers to list pasture acres if they’d like.”
This is the third year of the crop residue exchange. It was put together through an Extension Innovation Grant and took about a year to build. He said extension has been “tinkering” with some upgrades ever since, trying to improve the exchange program.
“We surveyed farmers a few years before this thing got going,” said Mary Drewnoski, extension beef systems specialist. “We wanted to find out how many crop farmers were allowing grazing, but we also wanted to find out the reasons behind it if farmers weren’t allowing grazing.
“Thirty-seven percent of the respondents weren’t grazing their residue,” she said, “and a significant portion of those producers wouldn’t allow any grazing at all. The main reason was due to compaction worries, as well as possible land or equipment damage.”
A total 63% of respondents said they would allow grazing, some for a fee and some said they’d allow it for free.
“The two biggest reasons no one was grazing their land was either a lack of water or fencing, and some said livestock farmers simply hadn’t asked permission,” she said. “That’s why the Crop Residue Exchange Program got started.”
Parsons said the first year of the program saw just eight listings of available land.
“Last year, the program hit double-digits for the first time,” Parsons said. “This year, we’re sitting right around 19 listings, so it is growing.”
The goal was to make this exchange as easy and unobtrusive as possible. That’s why extension personnel don’t collect a lot of data off the site.
“We know how many listings there are, and we keep track of web traffic,” he said. “That’s about it.”
Anyone can go to the website and search the listings. The only time someone has to register with the site is if they want the contact name of a farmer with land available to graze. Even that’s unobtrusive as all it requires is a name and email address.
“We were just seeing modest numbers of listings,” Parsons said, “and started kicking around some ideas on enhancements. When we talked to the web programmers, they started spouting off an insane number of searches that had taken place on the site.
“So, we decided to enhance the site by allowing livestock producers to save their searches on the site,” Parsons said. “Before the enhancement, if they didn’t find anything the first time they searched, they’d have to do the same search to see if something new popped up. Now, producers can save their search and get an alert email if a listing shows up that matches their search conditions.”
Once a livestock producer finds a grain farmer with land to graze, they’ll come to a payment agreement on their own. However, Parsons said the people behind the Crop Residue Exchange are working on a way to help out with that too by offering a standard rental agreement on the site.
“We’re working on a rental agreement for cropland grazing,” he said. “We just haven’t gotten far enough along in the process that it’s approved to include on the site. That’s probably as far as we’ll go in the process. We’re more about helping producers get connected.”
Most of the listings for available grazing are from central through the east-central parts of the state.
One of the other new enhancements to the program is farmers in surrounding states can now list their land available for grazing.
“We’re keeping the focus on Nebraska,” he said. Initially, it was Iowa who first asked if they could get involved with this, so we added them late last year. Then Kansas wanted to get involved too.
“At that point, I asked the programmers if we could add all the surrounding states,” he added. “Now, farmers in Kansas, Iowa, South Dakota, Colorado, and Wyoming can all list their grazing land available. We haven’t gotten any listings from those states yet, but we do want people to know the option is there.”