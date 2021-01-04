Managing back pain in horses

Lainie Kringen-Scholtz Tri-State Neighbor Columnist Dr. Lainie Kringen-Scholtz is Associate Veterinarian at Twin Lakes Animal Clinic in Madison, South Dakota. Follow Lainie Kringen-Scholtz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Pain management is the most fulfilling part of my job. Not only does pain management help the horse, it also helps repair often damaged human-animal bonds that occur due to the horse’s pain.

Prevalence

In people, it is thought that around 80% of the population experiences some sort of back pain throughout their lives. In horses, back pain prevalence varies dramatically in studies – anywhere from 0.4% to 94%. Back pain is more common in lame horses than sound horses.

Clinical signs

Horses with back pain can have a variety of signs. Some horses buck, bite during saddling, experience a decrease in performance, and others are lame. Whatever the clinical sign is, it is important to understand where this back pain is originating.

Physical and lameness exam

I always start with a good physical exam. Palpate every muscle, each leg, head, neck, back, hips, etc. I’m looking for areas of asymmetry, heat, swelling and myofascial soreness.

Then, I need to see the horse in motion. We start at the walk, move to the trot, watch the lope, and especially watch for transitions from the lope to the trot.

If there is any lameness present, we would work that up along with the back pain. Hock, stifle, and sacroiliac (SI) joint pain are the most common to cause lower back pain.

Saddle fit consultation

I encourage people to bring along a few different saddles and pads that we can try on their horse to make sure the fit is good.