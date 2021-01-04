Managing back pain in horses

Pain management is the most fulfilling part of my job. Not only does pain management help the horse, it also helps repair often damaged human-animal bonds that occur due to the horse’s pain.
Prevalence
In people, it is thought that around 80% of the population experiences some sort of back pain throughout their lives. In horses, back pain prevalence varies dramatically in studies – anywhere from 0.4% to 94%. Back pain is more common in lame horses than sound horses.
Clinical signs
Horses with back pain can have a variety of signs. Some horses buck, bite during saddling, experience a decrease in performance, and others are lame. Whatever the clinical sign is, it is important to understand where this back pain is originating.
Physical and lameness exam
I always start with a good physical exam. Palpate every muscle, each leg, head, neck, back, hips, etc. I’m looking for areas of asymmetry, heat, swelling and myofascial soreness.
Then, I need to see the horse in motion. We start at the walk, move to the trot, watch the lope, and especially watch for transitions from the lope to the trot.
If there is any lameness present, we would work that up along with the back pain. Hock, stifle, and sacroiliac (SI) joint pain are the most common to cause lower back pain.
Saddle fit consultation
I encourage people to bring along a few different saddles and pads that we can try on their horse to make sure the fit is good.
One time I remember looking at a saddle and there was a screw that had popped through the fleece which was causing the horse a significant amount pain.
X-rays
Radiographs of the spine is a simple way to rule out a condition called “kissing spines” which is a hot topic in the horse industry right now.
Kissing spines is when the tops of the vertebrae in the back touch, resulting in pain. If medical management is not successful, these horses have to go to surgery to have that area of bone removed.
Treatment goals
There are two steps in treating back pain. The first is to get rid of the pain. The second is to rebuild strength.
Medications
Non-steroidal anti-inflammatories (NSAIDs) such as firocoxib (Equioxx), phenylbutazone (bute), or flunixin meglumine (Banamine) are not useful in controlling back pain when used without any other pain management. Methocarbamol is a muscle relaxer that is useful if the muscles are extremely tight. Bisphosphonates (OsPhos, Tildren) can help with kissing spine pain.
Back injections
Placing a corticosteroid in the muscles in the area of the back pain is very effective in decreasing pain and inflammation. The pain relief can last months.
Alternative medicine
Acupuncture and chiropractic are useful in helping horses decrease back pain. The pain mitigation lasts about two weeks on average.
Kinesiology taping and mesotherapy can help horses with myofascial tightness.
Rebuilding Strength
This is half of the success to any back pain treatment protocol. Stretching, pelvis tilts, backing up, small circles, cavalettis, hill work are key to building that strength back.
Remember, this is half of the treatment goal. No medications will replace these exercises.
Dr. Lainie Kringen-Scholtz is Associate Veterinarian at Animal Medical Care in Brookings, South Dakota.
