Meat science is a very broad idea. Studying the production, preparation and preservation of meat essentially means meat scientists follow an animal through its entire life cycle until consumption. But what specifically does a degree in meat science offer?
Christina Bakker, a South Dakota State University meat science PhD candidate and research assistant, said that those with a passion for meat and the study of it have an almost unlimited range of career options after university.
“If you’re willing to move, we can find you a job in the meat industry,” Bakker said.
Meat science degrees typically send students into a wide variety of categories, but three main fields stuck out for Bakker: packing plants, grading or inspecting, and research and development.
With a deep understanding of meat science and how carcasses are influenced during production and graded after slaughter, Bakker said many undergrads work with packing plants as line managers, safety quality assurance agents, or even handling the carcasses themselves looking at different cuts of meat.
“(Many just want to) make sure everything coming in is safe and consistent,” she said.
Recently, she has seen a few of her students pursue a career in grading or inspecting meat for the U.S. Department of Agriculture. However, the area that appears to be expanding the most is R&D – or research and development.
As companies look to expand their offerings, Bakker said they’ve been bringing in meat science students to create new products or produce products in a more efficient way. Even equipment manufacturers have begun hiring meat science students because they’ve been on the front lines and know what equipment has been working for producers during the animal’s time on the farm.
Because of this diverse hiring sphere, Bakker said she will always appreciate meat science.
“I very rarely had days that were the same all the time,” she said.
Bakker is completing her final semester as a PhD candidate. She is hoping to find work in the education and hands-on sphere of the field - something that brings the science to the consumers. But really, she has been studying meat science her whole life. The Lake Benton, Minnesota native was born and raised on a cattle and row crop operation. Like many farming kids, she found her passion through FFA. Once at SDSU, Bakker teamed up with her professors at the meat lab and graduated with a degree in animal science.
“I figured I need a job and was familiar with beef,” she said.
After earning a master’s degree at the University of Minnesota, Bakker returned to SDSU for her doctoral research, titled: “Post weening management strategies and the impact on meat quality.” It looks at how feeding cover crops as a backgrounding diet for calves effects carcass characteristics. On May 22, Bakker will defend her dissertation.
“It’s been a long time coming with the project,” she said. “It was funded in September of 2016 but we had to wait almost an entire year to plant the cover crops.”
Even with seven years of schooling under her belt, Bakker said many of her family members still don’t quite understand what she is aiming to do with a PhD in meat science. But Bakker isn’t worried about job prospects because agriculture offers so many opportunities.
“People are always going to need to eat,” she said. “We can have rough years and things can look more bleak than previous, but there is always going to be jobs in the food industry.”