A group of producers from five townships in Yankton County are looking to move out.
Citing poor road upkeep and hostile attitudes about livestock operations, those in the Mayfield and Turkey Valley townships, which sit on Yankton County’s northern-most border, began discussions at the end of 2019 to be annexed by Turner County.
Farmers in that area have a long-standing list of disagreements with Yankton County over appropriations and road conditions that stem back a decade or more, but several years ago the disagreements came to a fever pitch. Producers there have become increasingly perturbed by moves the Yankton County commissioners and voters have made that make it harder to put up hog barns, feedlots and other livestock operations.
“When you thought it can’t get any worse with terms city people want farmers to follow, they come up with something totally radical,” said Simon Healy, a farmer and livestock producer in the Mayfield township, which sits west of Irene.
Healy’s issues with the county began long ago, but last fall in the middle of silage cutting Healy realized the fight wasn’t about convincing Yankton County to work with them, but asking the county to let them go.
Healy said farmers got the impression that things wouldn’t get any better.
“In between cutting silage loads, I was on the phone to Pierre and other townships because we were all fed up with it,” he said.
As his efforts progressed and word got out, three more townships joined the request: Jamesville to the west of Mayfield, as well as Walshtown and Marindal to the south.
County zoning boards across the state have been in heavy debates over concentrated feeding operations – or CAFOs – like feedyards and hog barns. In Yankton County, the board has considered a rule that all hog barns have to be built a full half mile off of the road. Another proposal asked there to be no livestock visible from Highway 81.
“I’ve never put up a hog barn but I wouldn’t even want to because of the fights and hoops to jump through,” Healy said.
Healy, 35, is the fourth generation on his family’s farm. He operates Healy Simmentals with his dad, Kevin. With four young kids, Healy said this fight isn’t about him or his operation as much as securing it for his children.
“It’s their life I’m doing this for,” he said. “If I want to have something for them, I don’t want to worry about it not being possible for them to come back.”
The Healy’s have been in the Simmental cattle business for 42 years. For the last 11 years, Simon Healy has been living on the main farm with his wife Amanda, where their focus has become continuing what his grandfather and father before him started.
“I’m just afraid Yankton County will make that harder and harder to make that happen in the future,” Healy said.
His oldest son, Cain, has begun showing cattle, and it’s sparked his interested in what goes on at the farm every day. Healy said that’s a dream come true.
The proposal
Annexing a new county comes with challenges, Healy said, but South Dakota has statutes for such a procedure. In order for a township to switch counties, it must already be bordering the other county, and it must hold a vote in each county. To get the matter on the ballot, it would require thousands of signatures from registered voters. Another option is creating a new county, which comes with rules including building a courthouse and county offices.
Yankton County commission chairwoman Cheri Loest said that ultimately, all the county commission can do is present annexation information as fairly and plainly as possible.
Loest joined the commission in 2019. While she was not around for what she said has been a 10-15 year discussion about road quality in rural Yankton County, she and her fellow commissioners requested a road task force be assembled last year to assess county infrastructure.
“We had a lot of good discussions on how to rate their roads or prioritize,” she said.
Ultimately, the task force found that reprioritizing would be appropriate but the county had to focus on replacing the four main James River bridges, which would cost the county up to $20 million alone. Communicating that fact amidst all the other disagreements the commission and rural farmers are having has become difficult.
“It is challenging, and the budget is limited,” Loest said.
She said she remains neutral on the annexation idea but wants residents to understand the ramifications either way. While Turner County seems like an enticing option for farmers, she said, there isn’t free-range in Turner or any other county in the state.
“Sometimes it looks easier to leave it all behind, but what are you getting yourself into?” she said.
However, free-range isn’t what Healy said he wants, nor expects.
“It’s just about consistency and less drama,” he said. “If we could eliminate the worries and the uncertainty of Yankton County, it would be a lot easier to keep our operation running smoothly.”
Healy said that Turner County has restrictions on what can be built and where, but during meetings with their commissioners, Healy felt comfortable that the laws and ordinances were more transparent. He said that their citizens were overall more ag-friendly and willing to work with farmers looking to expand their operations.
Vote or no vote, Loest said that everyone will have to make sacrifices and work together, which Healy echoed as he continues to look for positive ways to amicably remove themselves from the situation.
“No one can take the view that there will never be another hog barn built in Yankton County,” Loest said.
An Unforeseen Development
Healy hopes there can be a final vote on the annexation this fall. In the meantime, there has been some changes as a statewide level on how counties handle zoning for CAFOs and other developments.
The Legislature passed Senate Bill 157, a proposal from Gov. Kristi Noem that changes the public hearing and voting process for CAFOs and the like. It follows her goal for economic development and her State of the State address that declared South Dakota “open for business.”
One clause of SB 157 lets conditional use permits pass with a simple majority vote of the commission members. Producers like Healy applauded the effort to get more people in business without the fear that their permits would be revoked halfway through the building process, which is something he said he saw a few times in Yankton County.
Loest was warry of some of the language in the bill, she said, but ultimately supported amendments that require a majority vote of all commission members instead of just a majority of those present, as commissioners sometimes cannot make every hearing. However, she is concerned with language that shifts how courts prioritize hearings on permits.
“When a legislature starts ranking what a court system is supposed to do, a hog barn could be heard before a murder case,” she said.
Either way, SB 157 has not slowed Healy’s desire to remove his family farm from Yankton County. He plans to distribute petitions over the next few months to put a resolution on the November ballot.
He just wants to be able to secure Healy Simmentals and his family’s operation for generations to come without worry, he said.