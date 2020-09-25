EQIP applications accepted through Oct. 23
Rotational grazing and planting perennial vegetation can help both livestock and a type of sandpiper whose breeding grounds include northeastern South Dakota.
For that reason, landowners in parts of Harding, Perkins and Meade counties are eligible for a new funding pool for making improvements that benefit the long-billed curlew.
The Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) is open to applications through Oct. 23.
On rangeland, the project will offer technical and funding for water development and fencing as well as wildlife friendly structures such as escape ramps for birds. To improve habitat, at least one pasture would be rested during the May 1 to June 15 nesting season.
On annual cropland, the focus will be on reseeding to perennial vegetation and using forage harvest management techniques such as flushing bars and a center outward harvesting pattern that helps birds escape.
The practices can add resiliency to livestock operations and habitat diversity for curlews and other grassland birds, some of which have declined by nearly 90% over the past 50 years.
The long-billed curlew, a large shorebird unique to the Great Plains, was chosen as a focal species for this project because it needs a habitat of medium height grass mixed with forbs. That habitat falls in the middle of the grassland spectrum from bare ground to shrub.
The project will run through 2024.
Producers interested in participating should have at least some of their land located in the project area (see map) and be willing to implement prescribed grazing on rangeland.
Contact the Natural Resources Conservation Service office at Buffalo (605-375-3218), Bison (605-244-5222) or Faith (605- 967-2561).
For more information on Conservation Implementation Strategy in South Dakota, or if you have ideas for a project, contact Jeff Vander Wilt, assistant state conservationist for programs, at 605- 352-1226, jeffrey.vanderwilt@usda.gov, or visit the CIS page under Farm Bill Programs on the South Dakota NRCS web site www.sd.nrcs.usda.gov.