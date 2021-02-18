 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Odegaard named new South Dakota Pork president
top story

Odegaard named new South Dakota Pork president

Shane Odegaard

Shane Odegaard

The South Dakota Pork Producers Council elected Shane Odegaard, a pork producer from Lake Preston to serve as president.

Odegaard said in a news release he was honored.

"Our hog industry is growing in the state which is enabling many of our young people to come back to the farm. My hope is that we grow our hog industry responsibly and with respect for our neighbors," he said.

He encourages all producers to share their story with others so people understand modern pork production.

The board also elected Adam Krause of Clear Lake as first vice president, Greg Feenstra of Huron as second vice president. Brent Greenway of Mitchell, Greg Feenstra of Huron and Ashley Gelderman of Hartford were re-elected to serve two and three-year terms on the executive board.

The annual meeting of South Dakota Pork and Pork Congress took place in Sioux Falls Jan. 14 and 15.

Tags

The Tri-State Neighbor Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Conscientious operators
Livestock

Conscientious operators

It’s rough land, made rougher still by an invasive tree, the eastern red cedar, but one south central South Dakota couple has made their ranch thrive for generations by working with a conservation mindset.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News