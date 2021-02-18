Odegaard named new South Dakota Pork president

The South Dakota Pork Producers Council elected Shane Odegaard, a pork producer from Lake Preston to serve as president.
Odegaard said in a news release he was honored.
"Our hog industry is growing in the state which is enabling many of our young people to come back to the farm. My hope is that we grow our hog industry responsibly and with respect for our neighbors," he said.
He encourages all producers to share their story with others so people understand modern pork production.
The board also elected Adam Krause of Clear Lake as first vice president, Greg Feenstra of Huron as second vice president. Brent Greenway of Mitchell, Greg Feenstra of Huron and Ashley Gelderman of Hartford were re-elected to serve two and three-year terms on the executive board.
The annual meeting of South Dakota Pork and Pork Congress took place in Sioux Falls Jan. 14 and 15.