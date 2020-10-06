I have noticed a trend in our country that people are seeking out the information that agrees with their beliefs instead of seeking out information that might challenge their beliefs. Where are our critical thinking skills?
I attended the Fourth of July celebration at Mount Rushmore, complete with President Trump, Gov. Noem, and a host of military bands, military flyovers, and a fireworks display. Spending the day working my way through traffic and standing in lines to get in or get out are things that I usually avoid at all costs. I didn’t even consider entering the lottery to get tickets to attend, but because of my role with the South Dakota Cattlemen's Association, two VIP tickets were offered to me and I gladly accepted. The VIP tickets provided closer seating and easier access, but still included sitting in the hot sun for several hours. It was a well-orchestrated, tightly scheduled program that I was glad I was able to experience.
What struck me is the media coverage and the reactions from my friends and even family about the event. The media focused on a few statements President Trump made in his speech instead of reporting on the speech in its entirety.
Many of the stories were about the lack of social distancing and how few people were wearing masks. The stories made it sound like we were crowded in there like sardines and were sure to get infected with COVID-19. I was concerned about exposure to COVID-19 and took a mask and was prepared to do what I could to avoid exposure to germs. I wore my mask while going through lines on the way in and way out, but while sitting in the amphitheater I felt very comfortable with the distance from people I had around me and didn’t feel I needed a mask.
Most people felt the same way and didn’t wear masks while at their seat. The rows of seats in the amphitheater were far enough apart that I could stretch out my reasonably long legs and not bother the person in front of me, and people could walk in front of us without us having to scootch in to give them room.
Some areas had people crowded together and those were the ones the media chose to report on. My friends and family saw only these reports and asked that I stay away from them for a couple of weeks. I understood their concern and respected their wishes but was disappointed that they made this decision without asking me for my impression of the risk of exposure.
We see this bias reporting happening a lot these days. Objectivity is no longer celebrated and even though mountains of information are at our fingertips, we don’t take the time to research a topic on our own for fact checks. We just lazily accept the word of whoever is presenting the information, often because it is what we want to hear.
We have our beliefs and seek out a presenter that supports those beliefs instead of objectively seeking out the other side of the story and running the risk we might be wrong.
We certainly see this in the cattle industry. Some industry associations use data out of context or out of date to back up their message, that’s if they use facts at all. They do what they can to stir up controversy to sell memberships. They promote conspiracy theories and make outlandish and inflammatory statements.
The media loves to publish it because controversy sells and producers love to hear it. After all, it makes them feel heard. But do false statements and conspiracy theories benefit our industry? I believe we owe it to ourselves to research a topic on our own to get the real story.
I am sure we can all think of examples of this in the beef industry. The beef checkoff is certainly one that comes to mind. There is ample, third party verified information that demonstrates the positive effects in beef demand and the benefits of research funded by the checkoff. But yet there are some in our industry that choose to follow the rhetoric that intentionally is produced to mislead them, mostly led by those who have an ax to grind with the National Cattlemen's Beef Association and are bitter about them being a contractor of the checkoff.
Another example is the value of international trade. Some producers are listening to the rhetoric that the per-head export value is overestimated, propagated by those who are twisting and omitting facts to promote their cause. They choose to listen to the total pounds of beef products exported and not looking at the value of those products. USDA produces the trade reports that contain all the information to determine the value. It might take a little time and figuring, but the facts are there for you to verify the export value yourself.
I challenge us all to seek out the facts for ourselves instead of just listening to what we want to hear. Watch the other network, read the other paper, click on the other website; but above all else, look at the sources cited, and fact check them. The data is out there, and you owe it to yourself and to our industry to make an informed decision on the important issues that are before us.