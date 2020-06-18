A fatal, highly contagious virus has been affecting rabbits in multiple states, and South Dakota rabbit owners are advised to be on the lookout.
Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus, or RHDV, has been diagnosed as the cause of death in wild rabbits and hares in New Mexico, Texas, Arizona, Colorado and California as well as domestic rabbits in Washington, New York, New Mexico, Texas, Arizona, Colorado and Nevada.
The virus hasn't been found in South Dakota as of mid-June, according to the South Dakota Animal Industry Board.
RHDV may be the cause of sudden death, fever, anorexia, wasting, diarrhea, and respiratory illness in rabbits. There is no vaccine for RHDV licensed for use in the United States, although a foreign produced vaccine is available in states where the virus has already been identified.
RHDV does not infect humans, livestock or non-rabbit pets.
The virus is spread directly between rabbits and can survive for a few weeks in contaminated environments. Enhanced biosecurity with good cleaning and sanitation practices will help prevent introduction and spread of the virus.
Rabbit owners should consider restricting visitors to their rabbitries and isolate new additions for at least two weeks. All rabbits entering South Dakota must be accompanied by a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection, known as a CVI or health certificate.
Rabbit owners should report any illness to their veterinarian and contact them if they are planning to move their rabbits out of state.
Additional information can be found on the state website: https://aib.sd.gov/otherdisease.html