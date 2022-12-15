Rabies vaccination extremely important

Lainie Kringen-Scholtz Tri-State Neighbor Columnist Dr. Lainie Kringen-Scholtz is Associate Veterinarian at Twin Lakes Animal Clinic in Madison, South Dakota. Follow Lainie Kringen-Scholtz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Rabies vaccination has always been a pillar to public health around the world.

After the pandemic, people have been inundated with misinformation about vaccines which has spilled over to the veterinary industry. We are having to have more and more conversations about why vaccines are safe and why they are so important. Rabies vaccine is one that is extremely foolish not to give to your pets.

Understanding rabies

Rabies is a Lyssavirus that is shed through saliva in the animal and transmitted through bites, scrapes or wounds of the skin.

When the virus enters the new host, it sets up in the nervous system and works its way to the brain where it becomes fatal 100% of the time.

The most common way to get rabies is through dog bites, which account for 99% of human rabies-related deaths. Even the ancient civilizations understood this.

Rabies history

The first known case of rabies was described in Mesopotamia about 5,000 years ago and has been feared ever since. One artifact recovered from 1930 BC demonstrated a link between a person being bitten by a rabid animal resulting in death. This artifact was a tablet of Sumerian Law that stated that “if a dog becomes rabid and is known by its owner, yet he does not watch over his dog so that it bites a man and causes his death, the owner of the dog shall pay 40 shekels of silver.”

There are documents from 1900 BC demonstrating knowledge of how the disease was spread by stating that “It coagulates on dogs’ teeth and once bitten, has left its consequence.” Likewise, they understood that the disease was fatal.

An artifact from 2000 BC reads: “Concerning a man whom a rabid dog attacks and to whom it passes its venom, I do not know what I shall do for that man. For what you do not know, what can I add for him?”

Fast forward several thousand years where people started doing experimental work on rabies transmission and prevention through amputation of the bite.

Rabies vaccine history

The first vaccine was developed by Louis Pasteur in 1885. It was used on an 8-year-old boy who was viciously attacked and bitten 14 times by a rabid dog in France.

The boy received 12 doses of a rabbit-derived live attenuated rabies vaccine over a 10-day period in the world’s first attempt to cheat death-by-rabies with a vaccine.

It worked. The child survived.

Rabies today

More than 59,000 people die of rabies every year, mostly in rural populations in developing countries. Although this statistic may seem irrelevant to you, if you come in contact with a rabid animal, you could just as easily get rabies as a person in a developing country.

The 2019 Rabies Surveillance in South Dakota showed that about half of the skunks submitted for rabies testing came back positive, making them the most common wild animal in South Dakota to get rabies.

Although it would be great if rabies was just a wild animal problem, 27% of all tested animals in South Dakota were domesticated including dogs, cats, cattle, horses and goats that were positive for rabies and all of which were unvaccinated.

There is a rabies vaccine labeled for cattle and sheep that can be used in areas with a lot of rabies in the wildlife population.

World Health Organization’s goal

By 2030, the goal of the World Health Organization is to eliminate the spread of dog-transmitted rabies worldwide. To do this, all dogs must be immunized with the well-tolerated, time proven, geographically and financially accessible vaccine.

Do not skip this vaccine with your dogs! It could cost you, or a loved one, their life.