Amidst a nationwide pandemic of fast-spreading corona virus, cattle producers experienced some panic of their own as they watched prices crash.
The price producers get for their cattle at the sale barn is down, but the wholesale cost of beef is up, and cattle producers said that’s cause for concern – especially at a time they’re looking to sell fat cattle to make room for newborn calves.
Dennis and Bryan Hanson have seen it play out as owners of Fort Pierre Livestock Auction. After considering the price they paid for the cattle, the feed and work that went into raising them, producers hoping to make a profit are losing money when they sell at auction.
Cattle prices dropped significantly the week of March 16 as coronavirus-related cancellations, closures and isolation measures gripped the nation.
People were stocking up on beef and other food, and packers raised the price of beef. Dennis Hanson compares it to prices of hand sanitizer and bottled water going up in light of panic buying spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Common sense says it should translate to good profits for those raising cattle.
“These guys with fat cattle to sell should have a spike in their market, but it’s the opposite,” Dennis Hanson said.
From what he’s heard at the sale barn, Bryan Hanson said producers are losing $300 to $400 per head.
Low prices come in the middle of a three-month span when fat cattle prices are usually high.
It’s also a time when farmers are preparing to renew operating loans. The loss of revenue is not easily absorbed.
Many ranching families are on the brink of going under, said Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., during a media call Thursday afternoon as he announced new legislation that would include financial help for cattle producers in a COVID-19 response bill. This came after several cattle groups called on Washington delegates to provide relief and investigate meat packing companies.
Under Rounds' plan, ranchers would be compensated for the gap in prices. Losses would be figured by comparing monthly average cattle prices to 2020 projections from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Rounds’ office provided an example:
“USDA projected that in 2020 feeder cattle would sell at an average of $150 per hundred weight. If a producer sold cattle in April, USDA would calculate the average sales price for that month and pay the producer the difference based on the amount/weight of cattle sold. Therefore, if the average sale for the month of April was $130 per hundred weight, each producer (regardless of their individual sale price) would qualify for a $20 per hundred weight market correction – for 2020 only (all months). The same goes for live cattle sales, meaning it would apply to cattle being sold for slaughter as well as cattle being sold to a feedlot. Conversely, if the market rebounds and the average sale for the month or months reaches the USDA 2020 projected price, then no payment is necessary.”
“There’s no doubt that our cattle producers are suffering as a direct result of the COVID-19 outbreak,” Rounds said. “They need relief. We want to make sure that we find a way to address this situation before we start losing these producers.”
Bryan Hanson said cattle producers would rather have a fair market than a government handout. That’s where Rounds is hoping the payment can provide some relief while his other proposals work toward long-term solutions.
The senator is supporting country of origin labeling and requesting the Department of Justice investigate whether packers are breaking any pricing laws.
“These margins just don’t make any sense. We just want to know why,” he said.