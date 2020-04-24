While cattle market futures have fallen off a cliff, and stay-at-home orders continue to hold fast, many cattle feeders and ranchers are wondering when the hits will stop coming. Rising feed costs could be another burden.
As more ethanol plants sputter due to a dramatic downturn in oil demand worldwide, the availability of ethanol byproducts and cheap feed sources like wet distillers grain has dropped along with fuel production. Many cattle producers rely on the cheap, effective protein source for cattle feed and have begun looking at other options for feed demands.
Bryan Moes of Moes Feedyard in Watertown, South Dakota has been dealing with this struggle for a few weeks. While Moes was lucky to future contract feed for the month, he said that if the virus continues to shutter ethanol production they’ll have to rethink their entire feedlot strategy. As it stands, the Moes family has already dropped distillers grain by 5-6% in their cattle’s diet.
For Moes, returning to soybean meal is a new thing rather than old as he returned to his family farm in the mid-2010s.
“It’s becoming the new protein source,” he said.
From his temporary at-home office in South Dakota State University Extension beef feedlot management associate Warren Rusche said that while losing distillers grain is a huge blow, cattle producers will get through this like everything else.
“But there is going to be some pain in between,” Rusche said.
To understand how to best replace the feed source, Rusche said it’s best to understand why it has been so helpful. Wet distillers grain’s main draw, aside from it being a historically cheap protein source, has been that it’s a rumen undegradable protein – or RUP for short. Other protein sources may degrade in the rumen and cause an unbalanced diet.
Protein sources such as corn and some other meal mixes also carry a lot of starches that wet distillers grain does not. Those can upset Ph balance in the rumen of cattle.
“It has just really worked well in cattle diets,” Rusche said.
Because of the drop in ethanol production, along with the increased demand for distillers grain from those looking to source beyond their local plant, Rusche said the byproduct is just “no longer an economical source for crude protein.”
The main challenge from this point, he said, will be to switch up the diet of an animal that traditionally likes to keep eating the same thing without much changes.
“It’s really easy for things to go backward,” he said.
The options that Rusche has seen mainly stem from firstly speaking with trusted advisors and nutritionists. Because there is no one-size-fits-all approach in agriculture in any facet, Rusche said speaking with those who know your herd and your cattle best will help make the best game plan.
Next, expect the worst on cost.
“We’re going to be dealing with increased feed costs,” he said.
The main replacements Rusche has seen over the last month or so have been soybean meals and commercial supplements.
Soybean meal had been the standard for years, Rusche said, and it continues to be the best replacement option. The problem is, however, that soybean meal cannot replace wet distillers grain flat out due to the lack of a wet feed. Rusche said only roughly two-thirds of the diet could be replaced by soybean meal, and then most producers will look for a wet feed replacement to balance out the diet.
The more niche approach that Rusche has seen has come from non-protein nitrogens like urea.
“That works really well on high energy diets like finishing cattle are on,” he said.
While NPN may be economical, Rusche said that it has its limitations on what it can be used for. Low-energy diets typically do not mix well with a commercial supplement.
As the virus continues to spread and lock-down orders hold, Rusche said the biggest problem going forward will be ultimately the lack of alfalfa acres in South Dakota and surrounding Midwestern states.
“It used to be kind of standard but it’s less common than it has been,” he said. “We’ve got some options, but depending on how much of ethanol production goes offline we have an awful lot of distillers grain to replace.”
On the plus side of the new challenges, Rusche said this would be a perfect time for cattle producers to look at whether or not they are overfeeding protein. Rusche said when distillers first came on and was cheap, many producers overfed because they didn’t have to worry about feed costs.
With a chance to rework and tweak diets in your herd, Rusche said that maybe it’s time to look at all the inputs rather than replacing just one.
“It’s not as simple as plugging in one ingredient for another,” he said.
When this is all said and done, and if markets return to pre-COVID-19 numbers, Rusche said producers may rethink how they source feed. He said that 15-20% of a cattle’s diet comes from off the farm, which may be reconsidered after this is over.
“It’s just a huge dose of frustration,” he said.