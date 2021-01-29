Picture what the Great Plains must have looked like with bison herds stretching as far as the eye can see. Unfortunately, those herds disappeared over the last 200 years. But, the Rosebud Sioux Tribe in South Dakota is looking at bringing bison back to the prairie.

Wizipan Little Elk is the CEO of RedCo, short for the Rosebud Economic Development Corporation, a subsidiary of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe. One of the tribe’s social enterprises is establishing the Wolakota Regenerative Buffalo Range, 28,000 acres that will be home to 1,500 bison.

“We’re in year one of a five-year stocking plan,” he said. “Once the stocking is finished, it will be the largest Native American-owned and managed bison herd in the world.”

The herd will also represent up to 7% of all Native American-owned and managed bison.

“So, on the one hand it’s quite big, but on the other hand, it’s still a small percentage of the total,” Little Elk said. “One thing this project is for sure is a new model for economic development, not only in this part of the country, but really for the entire globe. Business, philanthropy, and government have all come together to bring buffalo back in a sustainable way.”

Little Elk says the project will be sustainable from both a financial and ecological standpoint. The idea of bringing bison back to what was their home territory has been around for a long time, but this particular project kicked off a year ago. The tribe received its first group of bison in October, and the project is moving forward.

“We have a herd of 100 bison right now,” he said. “We’ll continue to grow the herd over the next five years.”

Little Elk says, “as long as you have a good fence,” the bison all but take care of themselves. They are wild animals that don’t need much help at calving time, and they can handle the cold weather better than other livestock. As long as they have access to adequate forage, the animals are in good shape.

The Rosebud Sioux tribe is the only non-federal entity written into the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Bison Management Plan. They receive buffalo through the Department of the Interior, and the animals can come from both the National Park Service and the Fish and Wildlife Service. So far, the bison came from Badlands National Park in South Dakota and Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota.

“We’ve received a mixed group of bison in terms of age,” Little Elk said. “Some were young, between 1 and 2 years old, while others ranged in age from 3 to 5 years old. The three-year olds are generally considered to be fully mature, although the bulls will typically continue to grow for a long time.”

Returning the bison to the plains is good for the environment. Little Elk calls them a “keystone species” in the creation of the Great Plains ecosystem, which encompasses most of the Upper Midwest and Central Plains. At one time, he said the prairie ecosystem was an incredibly rich and vibrant environment.

“Long ago, the grass would grow taller than a full-grown man,” Little Elk said, “and root systems would go as deep as six feet underground. That’s why they could make those sod houses on ‘Little House on the Prairie.’ When they made those sod houses, they were pulling up deep root systems.

Bison are beneficial for the land in several ways. One is through a habit called “wallowing.”

“They’ll take their horns and make dents or impressions in the ground, and then they’ll roll around in those impressions to get rid of flies that might be bothering them,” Little Elk explained. “What happens is then is the ‘buffalo wallows’ will fill with water when it rains, so it forms a mini-wetland.”

Bison are easier on the environment than other livestock. Little Elk says bison will drink once a day and then go somewhere else to graze. Cattle prefer to hang around their watering hole and can do a lot of damage through overgrazing in the same area.

Little Elk says bison may also have a larger impact on the world around them. The original prairie ecosystem was what he called a “carbon sink.” Buffalo will become part of the solution for the prairie grassland ecosystem to help address climate change. He says a healthy prairie ecosystem is going to store a lot of carbon down in the roots underground, “where it’s supposed to be.”

The Rosebud Sioux Tribe will also see a big benefit from raising their expanding bison herd. They’re calling it the “Regenerative Buffalo Range” for a reason.

“We’re going to be raising our buffalo in a culturally appropriate and humane way,” Little Elk said, “but we’ll also be harvesting some of the buffalo. It will create an economic benefit through revenue and jobs for the tribe members.”

The tribe is also looking at the possibility of developing a meat processing facility.

“From a cultural and spiritual standpoint, it’s important for us to have access to buffalo,” he said.. “We need greater access to form a cultural and spiritual relationship with them. And from a physical standpoint, the more bison meat we can eat, the better it will be for our overall health. Bison is arguably the healthiest protein on Earth.”

Little Elk says that when you look at reestablishing the bison herd from a people, an economic, and an environmental perspective, “we’re doing all right.”

