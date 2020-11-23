The South Dakota Cattlemen’s 72nd annual trade show and convention is moving to the web this year, and with the scenery change comes a bevy of new additions to the offerings.
Typically, the annual convention would be a several day event that would cover the committee meetings and an educational series. With the virtual setting, South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association President Eric Jennings said they will space out their entire program through February instead in order to give producers a chance to tune in on their own time.
“The way things have turned out, that was a very good decision,” Jennings said. “This is the safest way to protect our members.”
Cattlemen’s association committee and council meetings began virtually Nov. 5 with the membership committee meeting and will conclude Dec. 2 with the annual membership meeting that covers the entire organization. The remaining meetings include:
- Monday, Nov. 30 at 6 p.m., Virtual Board of Directors Meeting
- Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 5 p.m., Annual Membership Meeting
The President’s Auction will be held online this year, too, with bidding accepted Nov. 29 through Dec. 3.
As producers finish out their membership meetings, the official convention keynote address will be given by South Dakota Congressmen Dusty Johnson at 7 p.m. Dec. 3. Jennings said bringing the Congressman on during a key election season can help give producers insight into the mood circulating Washington, D.C, as President-Elect Joe Biden prepares to take office.
“He’s enthusiastic and well-spoken, he’ll be a good keynote speaker,” he said.
After the keynote, the cattlemen will host a series of weekly educational talks.
The Cattlemen’s Education Series starts Monday, Jan. 11 at 7 p.m. The first topic, a market outlook, will be followed by a new educational topic every Monday at 7 p.m. ending on Feb. 22. The February talks are focused on the future of the industry.
- Monday, Jan. 11 - Market Outlook
- Monday, Jan. 18 - Trade Update/Outlook
- Monday, Jan. 25 - Livestock Risk Management
- Monday, Feb. 8 - Transitioning the Farm/Ranch
- Monday, Feb. 15 - Livestock’s Role in Sustainability
- Monday, Feb. 22 - Integrating Crop & Livestock Systems
“Producers can watch and learn about new innovations,” Jennings said.
Typically, the cattlemen wound host several South Dakota State University Extension experts to share new research done during the year, but Jennings said that the pandemic has slowed research down enough that they won’t be making an appearance during this year’s talks.
A full list of the trade show talks and meeting schedule can be found at www.sdcattlemen.org/events/annual-convention-and-trade-show.
Jennings said he is excited to hopefully have meetings in person next year, but he is glad the association can continue to put on the convention even in an uncertain year.
“People are pretty tired of online meetings,” he said. “But (it’s important).”