Mertens Cattle Co. of Milbank, South Dakota, held a complete dispersal sale at Glacier Lake Livestock Auction in Watertown Sunday, Sept. 20.
It was a bittersweet day for this hard working family to send this cowherd down the road, sale managers said, but as they start a new chapter in their lives, tough decisions had to be made. The offering consisted of Angus and Simmental genetics that carry pedigrees from the top bloodlines in the beef business.
The family thanked all of those who were customers through the years and said they honor the friendships that have been made along the way. “We are confident that this set of cattle will be profit makers for you for many years to come,” they said.
The auctioneer was Col. Dustin Carter of South Dakota. Eberspacher Enterprises Inc. provided sale management.
Averages:
79 Angus pairs $2,708
23 Angus bred heifers $1,789
5 Angus bulls $1,040
1 Hereford pair $2,600
1 Red Angus bull $3,750
31 Simmental pairs $2,774
20 Simmental bred heifers $1,650
2 Simmental bulls $1,550
162 total head $2,400
Lot 1, MCC Julie 2059 4002, a bred Angus cow from TC Vance 011 and MCC Julie 4022 2059 sold for $3,800 to Larson Brothers Simmental of Laurens, Iowa.
Lot 216, MCCS Abigail 73D, a bred Simmental cow from W/C Loaded Up 1119Y and 9053 sol d for $3,000 to Darin Merterns of Milbank.
Lot 48, MCC Fanny 3086 6063, a bred Angus cow from S A V International 2020 and MCC Fanny 8022 3086 sold for $2,800 to Werning Cattle Co. of Emery, South Dakota.
Lot 73, MCC Shae 5034 4052, a bred Angus cow from S A V Populist 0470 and MCC Shae 5034 sold for $2,800 to Schmidt Angus Ranch of Solen, North Dakota.
Lot 224, MCCS Blaze 30Y 17B, a bred Simmental cow from DLN Upgrades Legend Z32 and MCCS 30Y 5030 sold for $2,800 to Rockin H Simmentals of Canby, Minnesota.
Lot 209, JDSC Y19 E60, a bred Simmental cow from W/C Loaded UP 1119Y and RBM Angus Lady Y19 sold for $2,600 to Joseph Weber of Volga, South Dakota.
Lot 34, MCC Blackbird 5031 7035, a bred Angus cow from PVF Insight 0129 and MCC Blackbird 9040 5031, sold for $2,500 to Dakota Simmental of Colome, South Dakota.
Lot 39, MCC Jocelyn 4004 7026, a bred Angus cow from S A V Renown 3439 and MCC Jocelyn 2017 4004 sold to Dakota Simmental for $2,500.
Lot 59, MCC Stock Lady 2063 5050, a bred Angus cow from S A V Renown 3439 and MCC Stock Lady 3125 2063 sold to Dakota Simmental for $2,500.