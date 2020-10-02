Conservation groups, ranchers find common goal in improving rangelands
The Sage Grouse Initiative that began in 2010 is a living example of agriculture and conservation working together.
Agriculture gets a bad rap in much of the internet conversation these days when it comes to natural resources, but many farm organizations are quick to point out that farmers are the best conservationists in the country as they have “boots on the ground” every day.
The sage grouse program shows that agriculture and conservation can both win on the same acres of land.
The initiative is a unique way of running a conservation program for at-risk wildlife and the western rangelands the wildlife lives in. The Sage Grouse Initiative is a partnership-based, science-driven effort that’s part of the Working Lands for Wildlife organization, which is led by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS).
The program started because sage grouse populations hit a low point early in the 2010s.
“The basics of the program is that there are certain threats to the land that impacts both wildlife and people,” said Tim Griffiths, the national coordinator for the Sage Grouse Initiative when it began in 2010. “Many of these threats can’t be met by simply passing a law. It’s human nature to want to place restrictions on things, which sometimes doesn’t work.
He’s in favor of on-the-ground action.
“Many of the threats to our land that are causing wildlife populations to decline, even to the point of listing on the Endangered Species List, can’t be addressed by more regulations,” he said. “Sometimes, people have to physically go out to the land and take some direct action to solve challenges to both the land and the wildlife that lives there.”
That’s the niche that Working Lands for Wildlife tries to fill.
Ranchers want their lands to be as productive as possible for their livestock. Wildlife also need a place to grow, prosper and continue the species. The goals of the ranchers and wildlife are not “mutually exclusive,” Griffiths said. It just takes putting the right practices to work on the land.
Working Lands for Wildlife experts pinpoint the persistent threats to the land that they can address through conservation. Then, they decide which practices can bring about the most quantifiable change.
“Instead of 50 random conservation practices, we’ll do 500 in one watershed to result in a doubling of the population,” Griffiths said.
The Sage Grouse Initiative covers 11 western states, including South Dakota, which is on the boundary of where sage grass transitions into prairie grass.
“Still, those grasslands do have some sagebrush and can grow a lot of birds,” Griffiths said.
The NRCS, the Bureau of Land Management, and the ranchers all form one of the best conservation partnerships in the nation, he said. Once Working Lands for Wildlife helped them get access to the amount of water needed to run the kinds of grazing systems they wanted, their conservation efforts took off.
“South Dakota is a big part of the sage grouse story,” he said.
The initiative has partnered with 1,865 ranchers to date to help conserve more than seven million acres.
Griffiths points to efforts in Lakeview, Oregon as an example of the initiative’s success. If you start there and walk through the Warner Mountains, Griffiths said you’ll see an “entire mountain range” that’s complete restored because of the initiative.
“It’s not just one ranch that’s an example of how things could be,” he said. “It’s an entire mountain range, including the public and private lands. It’s a lot of working together to restore that watershed.”
The collaboration on a project like this has been remarkable. Working Lands for Wildlife brings in a lot of resources through the last farm bill. Griffiths said the program has brought “untold partners” to the table to invest in ranching as the common thread for conserving western wildlife.
Partners include both agricultural and conservation groups, energy companies, and land trusts, all coming together to match Farm Bill investments on western grazing lands.
Is the program working?
“Ten years later, we’ve been able to conserve over 8 million acres under Working Lands for Wildlife,” he said proudly.
Working Lands for Wildlife found out halfway through the decade that their program to restore sage grouse was indeed working. At that point, there was a significant possibility that sage grouse would be added to the Endangered Species List. A listing would have led to a lot of new regulations that would burden ranchers, landowners and many other groups.
“The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service had to decide on whether it would list the sage grouse,” Griffiths recalled. “Largely as a result of this unprecedented effort, they made the historic decision that the sage grouse no longer needed listing as an endangered species.”
This was the first time in history that voluntary conservation has been placed on a level playing field with regulations.
“The future of conservation efforts is no longer going to involve fencing off sections of land for different uses, such as one for agricultural land and another will be for wildlife. Instead, it’s all about sustainable practices on working lands,” he said. “It’s the act of ranching, caretaking those resources and stewarding them through a ranch that you’re able to provide habitat for wildlife.”
If you want to save sage grouse or any of the other 350 species of wildlife out there in ranching country, Griffiths said the first step is to “save a rancher.” Ranchers and their families are the only ones who are capable of maintaining the large tracts of land that wildlife species live on, he said.
“If we don’t have ranchers out there managing the lands, humans will find other uses for that land that aren’t as compatible for wildlife,” he added.
South Dakota crafting new plan for sage-grouse
South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks is revising its sage-grouse management plan, using input from landowners, producers and members of the public. The agency collected public comments on the draft plan this summer.
Once approved, the plan will guide sage-grouse management for the next 10 years.
In South Dakota, sage grouse territory is scattered through Hardin and Butte counties in the far northwestern corn of the state. It’s the eastern fringe of the bird’s range.
The sage grouse is listed as a species of greatest conservation need in the South Dakota Wildlife Action Plan because it depends on a unique, declining habitat in South Dakota. It’s said to have a “high risk” of extinction, according to the state’s last management plan from 2014-2018.
The old management plan can be viewed at gfp.sd.gov/UserDocs/nav/SageGrouseManagementPlan.pdf. It outlines five objectives: maintaining or increasing sage and steppe habitat in South Dakota, monitoring sage grouse population and distribution, using counts from breed grounds to guide hunting season recommendations, educating the public and supporting research projects.
A study from South Dakota State University looked at sage grouse breeding and West Nile Virus in Harding County. Results were published in 2019 and can be found at openprairie.sdstate.edu/etd/3385.