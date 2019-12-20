The Black Hills Angus Association (BHAA) will be awarding a $1,000 scholarship for the 2020-2021 school year.
The application deadline is Jan. 15, 2020.
To be eligible for the scholarship, students must be a graduating high school senior or currently attending an eligible post secondary institution, – including technical institutes – for the 2020-2021 school term and must be from South Dakota or bordering state.
For an application or for more information, contact the Black Hills Angus Association Scholarship Program, care of Deb Kukuchka, 18758 Bar 69 Ranch Lane, Belle Fourche, S.D. 57717. Call 605-892-2875 or email bar69angus@gmail.com.