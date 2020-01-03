This weekend marks the 28th Lamb Bonanza at South Dakota State University a time when South Dakota’s sheep producers show their Jackrabbit pride.
Along with an afternoon of basketball and a lunch of lamb sandwiches, the highlight of the day is when six brightly colored lamb pelts with SDSU insignia are auctioned as a scholarship fundraiser.
The pelts have been a tradition since the first years of Lamb Bonanza. At that time, each pelt sold for a couple hundred dollars. Last year, the average bid was $1,550.
“It’s become more popular over the years. They seem to be timeless in their attraction,” said Jeff Held, an SDSU professor and extension sheep specialist.
The school spirit pelts were Held’s idea. It was something he saw on a happenstance stop in another college town. In the early 1980s, when Held was at the University of Illinois, he stopped to see a friend at a woolen shop. On the wall was a bright orange pelt with a big I. He remembered it years later as he helped to organize the first Lamb Bonanza, and he backtracked to find his friend and learn more about the Fighting Illini pelt.
“This is the outcome of a lifelong journey of friends in the industry,” Held said.
Held is at the end of one chapter of his sheep industry journey. This will be his last Lamb Bonanza. He’s retiring this winter from his position with the university after 30 years, but he plans to continue his work with sheep producers as a consultant.
“I’ve had a great go as an extension sheep specialist at SDSU,” he said.
It will be up to program organizers whether or not the pelt auction continues without Held’s guidance. He’s in charge of acquiring the pelts, which come from Nugget International in Texas – one of the few companies that take skins. The pelts are shorn to a specific length – a half to three-quarters of an inch – and dyed yellow or blue.
From there, the six pelts make a stop in Iowa. Suzy Salter of Ankeny, Iowa, has been the woman behind the SDSU design since the beginning of the pelt auction. She has a stencil to cut out the letters or Jackrabbit logos. Cutouts from each pelt are swapped and sewn in place on a pelt of contrasting color.
It takes about three or four hours to make each pelt, she said.
Salter has been working with leather for 40 years, ever since her dad brought her an old leather sewing machine that he found at an old furniture store in Minnesota. It was an ancient looking piece of equipment and an added motor and no instruction book.
“I thought, ‘what am I going to do with this?’” Salter said.
She was living in Boone, Iowa, at the time when the city still had a tannery. With local leather, she started making mittens and slippers and selling them at craft fairs.
After 40 years, Salter no longer makes crafts, but she’s kept up with the SDSU project.
“It makes me feel good to be part of their fundraising,” she said.
Since Lamb Bonanza began, the pelts have raised between $75,000 and $100,000, which goes toward scholarships for undergraduate students in animal science and athletics.
This year’s Lamb Bonanza is Saturday, Jan. 4 in Frost Arena on the SDSU campus when the men’s and women’s basketball teams host Western Illinois.
The pelts will be auctioned at half time of the men’s basketball game. Burlage and Peterson Auctioneers of Brookings do the honors, and the pelts sell in a matter of minutes. The highest bidder gets first pick from the Jackrabbit design or the SDSU letters. Some families have bought multiple pelts.
“The support of the alumni and friends of SDSU have been outstanding over the years,” Held said.
Tipoff is at 2 p.m. for the women’s game and at 4:15 p.m. for the men.
Starting at 1 p.m. until the women’s tipoff at 2 p.m., members of the South Dakota Sheep Growers Association will serve leg of lamb sandwiches and lamb meatballs on the north side of the track in Frost Arena.