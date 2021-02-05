Schrag has top market beef

Jaxon Schrag of Marion, South Dakota exhibited the champion market beef at the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Market Beef Show Jan. 28 in Sioux Falls.
The reserve champion market beef was exhibited by Kai Thomsen of Madison, South Dakota.
Blake Bloomberg of Galva, Illinois, judged a total of 50 market beef in seven classes.
Third through fifth places overall were as follows: Hadley Hartman of Tecumseh, Neb.; Matilyn Lautner of Adel, Iowa; and Korbin Leddy of Stockholm, S.D.
The top five market beef premiums sold at the Mayor’s Round-up and Sale of Champions Jan. 29 at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.