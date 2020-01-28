The top Angus bull at the Sioux Empire Livestock Show was lot 25, Bullerman Undisputed 9033, a consignment from Bullerman Angus of Adrian, Minnesota.
Bullerman also had the top Angus bull in 2019. This one was sired by Chestnut Undisputed GLM and out of Bullerman Emblynette. He sold for $4,200 to Richard Kieffer of White Lake, South Dakota.
Tyler Melroe of Britton, South Dakota judged the Angus show Jan. 22 in Sioux Falls.
He chose lot 19, TMK Opportunity 019, as reserve champion bull. A consignment from Kwasniewski Angus of Clear Lake, South Dakota, he was sired by Freys Opportunity 148A and out of TMK O’Reilly 1413 OF 518. He sold to Larry Mines of Pukwana, South Dakota for $4,500. He was one of three bulls to top the sale at $4,500.
Melroe chose lot 8, BPC SL Envious Erica 33F, a consignment from Chloe Van Vliet of Otley, Iowa, as champion female. She was sired by BPC Elaine Impression 1D and out of Envious Erica 70D. She was the highest selling female and sold to Jeffery Schmiesing of Parker, South Dakota for $4,000.
Melroe chose lot 1, BPC SL Envious Erica 13G, as reserve champion female. She was consigned by Chloe Van Vliet. She was sired by North Camp Silver Star 5103 and out of Envious Erica 70D. She was the second highest selling female and sold to Aaron S. Thompson of Elkton, South Dakota for $2,300.
Al Conover, Baxter, Iowa, served as auctioneer for the Angus sale. Eighteen bulls averaged $3,358, and seven females averaged $2,142.