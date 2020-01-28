Lot 6, MC Freedom 229, a consignment from McGunegill Charolais of Jasper, Minnesota was the champion bull at the Sioux Empire Livestock Show.
He was sired by SVY Freedom PLD 307N and out of MC 36X Shawnee 246. He sold for $2,800 to Mark Stueven of Pipestone, Minnesota.
Brodie Mackey of Leigh, Nebraska, judged the Charolais show Jan. 22 in Sioux Falls.
Reserve champion bull went to lot 2, BVD MR Mayhem 1950, a consignment from VanDyke Charolais of Elkton, South Dakota. He was sired by BVD MR Mayhem 1504 ET and out of BVD MS Platinum 1206. He sold to Francis Kane of Montrose, South Dakota for $2,800.
Mackey chose lot 1, BVD Fire In Fargo 1901, a consignment from VanDyke Charolais, as champion female. She was sired by RBM Fargo Y11 and out of BVD Miss Fireproof 1527. She was the highest selling female and sold to Hannah Schmidgall of Vining, Minnesota, for $3,800.
Dustin Carter of Vermillion, South Dakota served as auctioneer for the Charolais sale. Four bulls averaged $2,550, and one female averaged $3,800.