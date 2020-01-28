Kendra Myers of Kathryn, North Dakota, exhibited the champion market goat at the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Market Goat Show Jan. 24 in Sioux Falls.
Sarah Young of Leesburg, Ohio, brought the reserve champion market goat.
Bill Disberger of Wamego, Kansas judged a total of 43 goats in eight classes.
Third through fifth places overall were as follows: Kenna Gray, Stratford, Okla; Riley Larson, Wessington Springs, S.D.; and Stella Amthauer, Beaman, Iowa.
The top five market goats’ premiums sold at the Mayor’s Round-up and Sale of Champions Jan. 24.