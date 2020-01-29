Maverick Rule of Hawarden, Iowa, exhibited the champion market hog, a crossbred, at the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Market Swine Show Jan. 23 in Sioux Falls.
The reserve champion market hog, a crossbred, was exhibited by Cash Voegele of Lennox, South Dakota.
Travis Platt of Roanoke, Indiana, judged a total of 64 hogs. Hogs were shown in eight purebred and crossbred classes.
Ryder Lloyd of Herber City, Utah, showed the champion purebred hog. Maverick Rule exhibited the reserve champion purebred.
Third through 10th places overall were as follows: Maverick Rule; Ryder Lloyd; Sage Voegele, Lennox, S.D.; Zach Muller, Algona, Iowa; Britton Redd, Spanish Fork, Utah; Joey Gray, Tulsa, Okla.; Joe Stien, Watkins, Iowa; and Bohlke Girls, Kingsley, Iowa.
The top 10 market hogs’ premiums sold at the Mayor’s Round-up Sale of Champions Jan. 24.