From Northfield, Minnesota, the Sioux Empire Livestock Show’s top Hereford bull was lot 9, NEIL 5575 Redemption 846F.
The consignment from Steve Neil was the second highest selling bull and sold for $3,400 to Bryce Pressnall of Randolph, Minnesota.
Brodie Mackey of Leigh, Nebraska judged the Hereford show Jan. 22 in Sioux Falls.
Neil also had the reserve champion bull with lot 14, NEIL 21C Spot On 902G. He was sired by JDH 618 Spot On 2040 21C ET and out of SPH 5C Cracker Jack 57Z.
The highest selling bull was lot 15, a consignment from John W. Schmidt & Sons of Pipestone, Minnesota. He sold to Don Christensen of Beresford, South Dakota for $3,500.
Mackey chose lot 5, Blacktop Serendipity 838 ET, a consignment from Jordan Stoltz of Mt. Vernon, South Dakota, as champion female. She was sired by ECR Who Maker 210 ET and out of JWG Miss Serendipity 1114. She was the highest selling female and sold to Tyler Lacek of Canby, Minnesota for $5,400.
Mackey chose lot 3, NTM Miss Dot 1G, as reserve champion female. She was consigned by NTM Cattle Co., of Brookings, South Dakota She was sired by UPS Sensation 2296 ET and out of DSUL Bethany 594C ET. She sold to Darwin Ulvestad of Bruce, South Dakota for $2,500.
Chisum Peterson of Pukwana, South Dakota served as auctioneer for the Hereford sale. Four bulls averaged $3,125, and three females averaged $3,466.