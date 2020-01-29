Calvin Trigg of Canal Winchester, Ohio, exhibited the champion feeder steer, a crossbred, at the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Feeder Steer Show Jan. 24 in Sioux Falls.
The reserve champion feeder steer, a Chi Influence, was exhibited by Hilary Albrecht of Howard, South Dakota.
Ashley Judge of Loveland, Colorado evaluated a total of 116 head in 22 classes.
Third through 10th places overall were as follows: Kirbee Mulder, Jackson, Minn., crossbred; Thomas Netke, Lamberton, Minn., crossbred; Cohl Van Meter, Monon, Iowa, Chi Influence; Matilyn Lautner, Adel, Iowa, crossbred; Wyatt Kelly, Algona, Iowa; Hunter Anderson, Algona, Iowa, Chi Influence; Ethan Varilek, Jackson, Minn., crossbred; and Shae Varner, Mazon, Ill.
Champions and reserves, respectively, in each of the classes are as follows: Angus: Brady Ford, Lake Wilson, Minn.; Charolais: Calvin Trigg; Teegan Weidemann, Columbus,
Wis.; Charolais Composite: Taylin Muller, Pipestone, Minn.; Brody Hitsman, Ogden, Iowa; Chi Influence: Hilary Albrecht; Cohl Van Meter; Hereford: Addison Haase, Scotland, S.D.; Taylor Lacek, Canby, Minn.; Maine/MaineTainer: Lindsey Nielsen,
Albert Lea, Minn.; Jayden Petersen, Arcadia, Iowa; Red Angus: Anna Bonine, Beresford, S.D.; Tucker Micheel, Cavour, S.D.; Shorthorn: Taylor Ponto, Worthington, Minn.; Shorthorn Plus: Chet Gillespie, Toulon, Ill.; Kylie Beare, Estelline, S.D.; and Simmental: Elizabeth Smith, Kelley, Iowa; Ethan Lulich, Lynson Station, Wis.
Classes 14 through 22 were crossbred classes that were broken down into three divisions.
The champions and reserves, respectively, in each division are as follows: Division 1:Matilyn Lautner; Taylor Thomas, Gilman, Iowa; Division 2: Kirbee Mulder; ThomasNetke; Division 3: Calvin Trigg; Ethan Varilek.