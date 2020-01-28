The top bull at the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Simmental show was a consignment from Wesly Johnson of Pipestone, Minnesota.
Lot 17, Chestnut Sam Crow 619G, was sired by RTZ Sam Crow D45 and out of HILB/SHER After Party. He was the highest selling bull and sold for $4,400 to Joe Bosworth of White Lake, South Dakota.
Reserve champion bull went to lot 15, BSKF Fireball, a consignment from Kasper Farms of Rochester, Minnesota. He was sired by W/C Executive Order 8543B and out of BSKF Sheeza Blade. He sold for $3,300 to Adam Palmquist of Winfred, South Dakota.
The second highest selling bull was lot 22, a consignment from Wilmes Farms of Le Sueur, Minnesota. He sold to Palmquist for $4,200.
Tyler Melroe of Britton, South Dakota judged the Simmental show.
Melroe chose lot 6, Felicia F114A, a consignment from Theresa Claeys of Winnebago, Minnesota, as champion female. She was sired by LLSF Uprising Z925 and out of SC Fashion Girl Z14. She was the highest selling female and sold to Jeffery Schmiesing of Parker, South Dakota for $4,800.
Melroe chose lot 1, 5GL Stylish Lady 922G, a consignment from 5G Livestock in Salem, South Dakota, as reserve champion female. She was sired by Silveiras Style 9303 and out of HEGES Unlikely Encounter. She was the second highest selling female and sold to Janae Deiterman of Ward, South Dakota for $2,000.
Chisum Peterson of Pukwana, South Dakota served as auctioneer for the Simmental Sale. Fifteen bulls averaged $3,193, and four females averaged $2,400.