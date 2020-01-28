Six purebred cattle breeds vied for the coveted $12,000 Supreme Row purse, sponsored by Tri-State Neighbor, Wells Fargo Bank and Campbell’s, during the week of the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Jan. 21-25 in Sioux Falls.
The Simmental, Chestnut Sam Crow 619G, was named Supreme Row Bull. Consigned by Wesly Johnson of Pipestone, Minnestoa, he was sired by RTZ Sam Crow D45 and out of HILB/SHER After Party. He sold for $4,400 to Joe Bosworth of White Lake, South Dakota.
The Simmental, Felicia F114A, was named Supreme Row Female. Consigned by Theresa Claeys of Winnebago, Minnesota, she was sired by LLSF Uprising Z925 and out of SC Fashion Girl. She sold to Jeffery Schmiesing of Parker, Souht Dakota, for $4,800.
Consigners and buyers, respectively, of the bulls on Supreme Row were: Angus: Bullerman Angus, Adrian, Minn.; Charolais: McGunegill Charolais, Jasper, Minn.; Hereford: Steve Neil, Northfield, Minn.; Limousin: Jim and Becky Venner Family, Breda, Iowa; and Red Angus: Carruthers Brothers Ranch, Baltic, S.D.
Consigners and buyers, respectively, of the females on Supreme Row were: Angus: Chloe Van Vliet, Otley, Iowa; Charolais: VanDyke Charolais, Elkton, S.D.; Hereford: Jordan Stoltz, Mt. Vernon, S.D.; Limousin: Ellsworth Limousin, Elkhorn, Wis.; and Red Angus: Luke Pladsen, Harpers Ferry, Iowa.
The $12,000 Supreme Row Cash Award presentations were made at the Mayor’s Round-Up and Sale of Champions Jan. 24 at the Best Western Plus Ramkota Hotel Exhibit Hall.