Macy Killmer of Perry, Iowa, exhibited the champion feeder heifer at the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Feeder Heifer Show Jan. 24 in Sioux Falls.
The reserve champion feeder heifer was exhibited by Payton Beare of Ree Heights, South Dakota.
Luke Sankey of Fremont, Nebraska evaluated 39 head in seven classes.
First and second places in each of the classes were as follows, respectively: Class 1: Payton Beare; Tessa Ellensohn, Le Mars, Iowa; Class 2: Katelyn Bandow, Carroll, Iowa; Class 3: Jacob Ringkob, Moville, Iowa; Emily Ellsworth, Elkhorn, Wis.; Class 4: Kianna Hazel, Beresford, S.D.; Wesley Clemens, Bernard, Iowa; Class 5: Makia Smith, Charter Oak, Iowa; Riley Jansen, Hull, Iowa; Class 6: Reagan Jansen, Hull, Iowa; Jake Knudson, Estherville, Iowa; and Class 7: Macy Killmer; Riley Jansen.