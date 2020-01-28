An Iowa bull was the top Limousin at the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Jan. 22 in Sioux Falls.
Lot 7, JBV Eveready 827F, a consignment from the Jim and Becky Venner Family of Breda, Iowa, was champion bull. He was sired by SYES Backstage 466B and out of JBV Bond Girl 629D. He sold for $3,100 to Toby Peters of Sturgis, South Dakota.
Reserve champion bull went to lot 8, LFLC Mr. Ludens 914F, a consignment from Ludens Family Limousin of Viborg, South Dakota. He was sired by Wulf’s Ziplock N922Z and out of LFLC Brinley 914B. He was the highest selling bull and sold to Brady Rinehart of Highmore, South Dakota for $4,100.
The second highest selling bull was lot 9, a consignment from Symens Brothers of Amherst, South Dakota. He sold to Laura Sieh of Clear Lake, South Dakota for $3,900.
Brodie Mackey of Leigh, Nebraska judged the Limousin show.
Mackey chose lot 1, EL Lady Style, a consignment from Ellsworth Limousin of Elkhorn, Wisconsin as champion female. She was sired by Silveiras Style 9303 and out of EL Lady Zen 3C. She sold to Nathan Schulte of Rock Rapids, Iowa, for $1,900.
Chisum Peterson of Pukwana, South Dakota served as auctioneer for the Limousin sale. Six bulls averaged $3,250, and one female averaged $1,900.