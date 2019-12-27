Shifting a producer’s mindset about a practice set in stone on their operation is a struggle, but a struggle that the South Dakota Grasslands Coalition is willing to fight.
Two of the grassland coalition’s most outspoken leaders, Jim Faulstich and Mike McKernan, said that asking the important questions about timing calving dates is something they’ve taken on personally.
Faulstich, the chairman of the statewide coalition, operates the Daybreak Ranch in central South Dakota while McKernan, the group’s treasurer, runs an operation west of Twin Brooks in the northeast. Both producers shifted to a later calving date many years ago and have just now begun fielding more and more questions about shifting from the established practice of winter calving.
It is said that there are 10 key questions that producers are supposed to ask themselves when considering moving their calving date to later in the season. The questions can be found at ww.beef.unl.edu and offer good insight into the mindset that a producer needs to be in when discussing the move, South Dakota State University Extension range specialist Pete Bauman said. However, for Faulstich and McKernan, the decision was made off of a few simple changes to their own operations.
Faulstich shifted toward a later calving date because of labor and economic concerns, he said. The unfortunate reality Faulstich mentioned, is that as the average age of producers in agriculture gets older, many can’t keep fighting against nature in the winter. That’s topped with difficulties finding help to take care of the jobs that are a struggle to do.
“If you aren’t up to doing it yourself and you can’t hire dependable help, that forces you to start looking,” he said.
Economically, as calving approaches feed costs rise for most livestock producers. Feeding cattle in the winter is challenging enough, and pregnant cows require more nutrition. Faulstich said this was a big driver to get his cows out to pasture to calve, rather than having them sit in barns that were burning money.
The transition wasn’t instantaneous, however. As the decision to shift calving later into the season became a reality, Faulstich worked with his herd to move the date about two weeks later at a time. He calved his herd in April at first before deciding May was a better month for calving.
“You have to look at your resources and what you have available,” he said.
After shifting the calving date, Faulstich said they worked for a long while to figure out the best plan for managing smaller calves and later weaning dates. Ultimately, they decided that even though small calves are a “shock to the system,” giving them an extra month in December helped increase their weight enough to offset the loss of calving later in the season.
Producers should take a thorough look at their marketing and economic strategies before making the move, he suggests.
For McKernan, his decision came because he was tired of seeing calves die in the snow.
“Unfortunately we would find them frozen to death,” he said.
When KcKernan got his own place, he realized that calving on pasture and later in the season was the right approach for him because he lacked the barn support for his cattle.
After nearly two decades of following the later calving practice, McKernan can safely say he hasn’t seen a reason to go back. He also hasn’t seen a big dip in calf size to warrant the extra stress of calving in the winter.
The new wave
Like any change in agriculture, whether it be the shift toward no-till, diverse crop rotations, or drainage systems it seems that the established mindset is looked at as the right one, by default.
“You have livestock and you’re going to have deadstock, that’s just the way it is,” McKernan said, noting that people are afraid to change from the way they’ve always done things.
Years ago, most producers would calve in the early spring. But, competition and markets changed, and many producers pushed their dates further and further back. Calving became a chore for the winter or early spring months to avoid conflict with planting season.
Now, as farmers look for better returns on their investments, Bauman said more producers should be considering how much weather has impacted calving over the last several decades.
“Now every dollar counts, so when you lose 50-70% of the calf crop in some areas it’s insane,” he said.
This is where the South Dakota Grassland Coalition can help, all three experts said. When producers start looking at their bottom line and return on investment, Bauman suggests reaching out to coalition for information and advice. Many members have already switched for dozens of different reasons.
While Bauman said no body at the coalition is going to tell any rancher what to do on his or her ranch, he said just getting information from a variety of sources instead of your immediate circle of established friends can only help.
The grasslands coalition has put on many talks and workshops demonstrating the benefits of later calving dates over the last few years. But even if they present all the information in terms of animal health and welfare, Bauman said many don’t even begin questioning the status quo.
“If Mother Nature is putting all these babies on the ground in May and June, why am I fighting that?” he said. “It can be scary, I think. We’ve had people come and bare their soul. Some people are just sick of cows, and this should be fun. Unfortunately, you hear that time and time again.”
McKernan said it’s simply peer pressure at the most basic form. Many ranchers are afraid to do something different than their neighbors.
What’s next?
While the grasslands coalition will continue to put on talks about calving date changes, Bauman said there is still more work to be done on the research side. The problem is, the research boils down to quality of life and that’s a hard thing to quantify.
“It sounds hokey but healthier people, families, and livestock is the key,” he said.
The next important thing to research is weather, but Bauman said that’s more of a challenge now than it ever has been. Bauman has been working with South Dakota State for seven years, and of that time, four years have brought unpredictable weather. So, while the coalition can advocate for May calving, no one can promise a smooth ride.
“We know there are tough Mays, but nine times out of 10 those Mays will better April,” Bauman said.
Like a lot of things in agriculture, it boils down to word of mouth. Bauman has seen more operations become successful adopting changes such as later calving dates.
But for those who still calve in the winter, McKernan said looking at calving dates should be the first thing if you’re struggling.
“For the guys to continue to remain profitable, changing the cow calving to May is probably one of the easiest things to look at,” he said. “Take a hard, serious look at changing.”
Bauman encourages producers to ask him about ways to make the change, and Faulstich urges people not to make any rash moves too fast. Even though he believes in it, calving dates need to be looked at over a period of time, not as a knee-jerk reaction, he said.
“What’s going to prompt you to move? Sometimes, it’s even rock bottom,” Bauman said.
You can reach Faulstich, McKernan and Bauman by visiting www.sdgrass.org/board-of-directors/.