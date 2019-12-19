Over the last year, the agricultural industry has continued to demand more of its producers, especially those in the livestock industry. Because of this, South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association spent two days in Pierre educating, encouraging and speaking with producers about ways to better themselves and the industry.
The two day annual convention Dec. 3-4, focused in on three key issues impacting the industry: advancements in technology, mental health and protecting investments.
Sharing your story
On Tuesday, Dec. 3, SDCA’s outreach coordinator, Aimee Sitter, detailed a key way for ranchers to stay on top of their marketing game – elevator speeches. While everybody seems to dislike elevator music, Sitter said that ranchers could win over one of their consumers or investors in just under 30 seconds with a well crafted speech.
“If you’re not actively involved in sharing your story, there are no ways to fight those who are trying to destroy it,” she said.
Sitter said all businesses must be able to explain the why, how and what of their operations for their customers to understand what they do. The key, she said, is to make sure you can draw someone into your talk in less than eight seconds. That’s the average attention span of an adult, Sitter said, so starting with the “why” they do things can emotionally tie someone to your conversation.
“When you lead with your why, you’re leading with your passion. Lead with the side that is more emotion than fact,” she said. “I know as an industry we like talking about facts, but it’s actually not making that big of an impact.”
Sitter said that the reality of conversations is that most people generally gravitate toward emotional stories rather than factual ones. While ranchers love to use facts and statistics to back up their stories, Sitter said it’s not helping their ever-evolving battle against misinformation.
Overall, Sitter said producers should keep a metaphorical or literal notecard in their back pockets that highlights what Sitter calls the “high five.” The high five is the “why, who, what, wow moment, and when” of each person’s operation.
“Obviously who you’re talking to makes a difference. Are you talking to new members or that mom in the grocery store?” she said. “This dictates what your high five looks like in the end.”
Updates on national issues
Early in the morning Dec. 4, SDCA invited Don Schiefelbein, chairman of National Cattlemen’s Beef Association policy, and Dr. Aaron Scott of the U.S. Department of Agriculture to speak about different issues affecting cattlemen across the country.
Schiefelbein focused his talk on a few key aspects of the industry that are poised to disrupt the industry that the cattlemen hold dear. He started with changing trends in beef consumption.
“Nothing matters if no one wants your product,” he said. “If we’re less than 2% of the population, how John Wayne-ish can we be?”
Ranchers want to be like their previous generations on the operation, he said. While respects that, they must adapt to new circumstances and adhere to what modern day consumers in order to move product.
The next key that the NCBA policy chairman identified relates to climate change and fake meat. While both are very real disruptions on the industry, Schiefelbein said the beef industry has dairy to thank for its unfortunate handling of “milk” substitute products.
“They lost the ability to manage their product,” he said. “We believe that if consumers know the truth, we win.”
As it relates to climate change, Schiefelbein said it’s paramount to share stories and facts with consumers. That’s how producers can help the public understand data that suggests the cow population in the U.S. accounts for just 1.6% of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions.
The Environmental Protection Agency at the beginning of the decade concluded that U.S. beef production as a whole accounted for just one half of one percent of all global emissions.
“You’re a rounding error,” he said.
Schiefelbein rounded out his talk focusing on issues including the U.S.-Mexico-Canada agreement and Product of the U.S. labeling. Both require a great deal of political cooperation, he said, urging producers to push their congressmen and women for support.
Traceability can be done, USDA director says
The last point Schiefelbein focused on was animal traceability, the very topic that USDA’s Dr. Scott came to the convention to discuss.
“If an outbreak occurs, we don’t want to shutdown the whole United States. We need to isolate it and continue what we do to be successful,” Schiefelbein said.
Scott is the director of animal disease traceability, a field that has gained significant interest over the last few years with various outbreaks in the poultry and swine herds globally. Scott said he and his office have begun focusing in on a few things to improve traceability, but it starts chute side.
“We can trace cattle but a lot of times tracing those cattle takes too long to stop those diseases,” he said. “You don’t have to be a board-certified epidemiologist to know there are diseases out there that can bring the industry to its knees.”
While tracking diseases that are evolving and changing as they move through different areas seems like an impossible task, Scott said most of the U.S. disease centers can actually trace a disease in less than three hours. In general, the principles of traceability requires that a disease be traced and quarantined in 48 hours – something that Scott is confident national teams could do.
“When we put the 48-hour block on an outbreak, we can stop it,” he said.
The problem is, not every center that is tracing cattle can quickly trace with just paper records, or misread cattle tags.
“If our state vets have the tools for the job, they can trace cattle in a minute,” he said.
Scott’s office began looking into the viability of mandated electronic ID tags – specifically radio frequency-based RFID tags.
“Most of the savvy businessmen can get a cows IDed with a wand and into the records,” he said. “There are all sorts of things they can do beyond just managing official IDs.”
Just three years ago, his office had an assessment on traceability and setup a timeline for implementing electronic IDs. Over the last few years, they’ve scaled back the timeline and have now put it on hold to open up the idea for public comment early next year. First and foremost, the question of how producers and the state agencies will pay for RFID implementation is something that needs to be ironed out.
“We managed to scrape up a bit of money for some states to buy readers for markets and veterinarians,” he said.
In the next step, Scott said his office will focus on retiring old tags of deceased animals. In 2019, 5.7 million tags were retired but it’s tedious work checking to make sure cattle are alive without electronic records to go through. In 2020, new tools on a redesigned USDA website will help producers – and their office – better manage records.
The keynote address at the 71st annual SDCA convention was presented by Lesley Kelly, founder of the Do More Agricultural Foundation. Kelly has spoken about mental health at many farm shows over the last few years, and the Tri-State Neighbor covered one of his keynotes at the Ag PhD Field Day in August.
Talks from SDSU Extension staff filled in the morning schedule Tuesday, and Wednesday evening events focused on SDCA meetings and presentations.
Next year’s convention will be held Dec. 1-2 in Rapid City.