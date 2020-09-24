The annual convention for the South Dakota Cattlemen's Association will take place virtually this winter.
The board of directors made the call at its quarterly meeting last week.
Policy committee meetings will take place Nov. 15-22, and the annual membership meeting will be the evening of Dec. 2.
“COVID-19 has brought challenges to all of us and has caused many of us to incorporate new technologies and advancements in our operations sooner than we expected. SDCA is adopting technology to re-think how we deliver on our members’ expectations," said board president Eric Jennings in a news release.
Despite missing out on the social atmosphere and fellowship, he anticipates the virtual offering to be well received.
"Members can partake in the virtual events while also taking care of business at home," he said.
The association is developing plans for its Cattlemen's Education Series, virtual vendor access and the president's auction.
“We are moving forward creatively to deliver the key aspects of our event and to serve our members through policy development, leadership elections, as well as providing the high-quality educational forums our attendees have come to expect,” association executive director Jodie Anderson said.
This is likely the first step in what may well be a hybrid event in the future, Jennings added.