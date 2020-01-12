Bill Even

Tuesday, Jan. 14

6 p.m. - SDPPC Executive Board Meeting

Wednesday, Jan. 15

9 a.m. - Checkoff Annual Meeting, Amphitheatre I

- Guest Speaker Bill Even, National Pork Board CEO

10 a.m. - 2021 Pork Act Delegate Election, Amphitheatre I

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. - Trade Show, Ramkota Exhibit Hall

10:30 a.m. - TQA Certification, Amphitheatre II

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Pork Chop Lunch, Roosevelt/Lincoln Room

1 p.m. - Inside Look at Politics and Policy by Jim Wiesemeyer, Amphitheatre II

3 p.m. - PQA Plus Certification, Amphitheatre II

5 p.m. - Master Pork Producers Recognition Banquet Social Hour

6 p.m. - Dinner, Washington Room

Following the banquet - “Sold! What’s Next?” Live Auction

Thursday, Jan. 16

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Trade Show, Ramkota Exhibit Hall

10 a.m. - African Swine Fever What You Need to Know Panel , Amphitheatre II

11:30 a.m. - Pork Brat Lunch, Roosevelt/Lincoln Room

1:30 p.m. - Non-Checkoff Annual Meeting, Amphitheatre I

- Guest Speaker Craig Boelling; NPPC vice president of resource development

4:30-6:30 p.m. - SIP Membership Reception and Pork PAC Silent Auction, Roosevelt Room

7 p.m. - SDPPC Executive Board Meeting, Crystal Room

