Tuesday, Jan. 14
6 p.m. - SDPPC Executive Board Meeting
Wednesday, Jan. 15
9 a.m. - Checkoff Annual Meeting, Amphitheatre I
- Guest Speaker Bill Even, National Pork Board CEO
10 a.m. - 2021 Pork Act Delegate Election, Amphitheatre I
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. - Trade Show, Ramkota Exhibit Hall
10:30 a.m. - TQA Certification, Amphitheatre II
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Pork Chop Lunch, Roosevelt/Lincoln Room
1 p.m. - Inside Look at Politics and Policy by Jim Wiesemeyer, Amphitheatre II
3 p.m. - PQA Plus Certification, Amphitheatre II
5 p.m. - Master Pork Producers Recognition Banquet Social Hour
6 p.m. - Dinner, Washington Room
Following the banquet - “Sold! What’s Next?” Live Auction
Thursday, Jan. 16
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Trade Show, Ramkota Exhibit Hall
10 a.m. - African Swine Fever What You Need to Know Panel , Amphitheatre II
11:30 a.m. - Pork Brat Lunch, Roosevelt/Lincoln Room
1:30 p.m. - Non-Checkoff Annual Meeting, Amphitheatre I
- Guest Speaker Craig Boelling; NPPC vice president of resource development
4:30-6:30 p.m. - SIP Membership Reception and Pork PAC Silent Auction, Roosevelt Room
7 p.m. - SDPPC Executive Board Meeting, Crystal Room