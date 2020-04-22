The 50th anniversary of Earth Day, celebrated April 22, is a milestone when it comes to caring for the environment, and despite what some folks may read on the Internet, farmers are some of the best environmentalists on the Earth.
Cattle producers have gotten an especially bad rap recently when it comes to a negative effect on the environment, but when you look at the facts, that’s not the case.
“Conservation, sustainability, and production can and do have a symbiotic relationship,” said Lance Irving, Leopold Conservation Award Program Director for the Sand County Foundation. “A lot of our sustainable practices have a positive impact on the environment. For cattle producers, that includes growing better grasses and taking good care of the land. That impacts not only their bottom line but also protects their greatest asset, which is their land.”
Todd Mortenson is one of those farmers who have stepped up their efforts to care for their land that provides a living for his family. The 2011 Leopold Conservation Award winner farms roughly 65 miles northwest of Pierre, South Dakota. He’s been working on the family ranch north of Hayes, South Dakota, on the Cheyenne River all his life and is the third generation of his family to run the operation.
They raise English Cross cattle, primarily Angus and Hereford. Some parts of the business have changed a lot over the years.
“My grandpa started the business doing work with horses,” Mortenson said. “We now have big tractors and other equipment that allows us to feed a much larger number of cattle.”
Grazing and managing cattle haven’t changed as much since his grandfather’s time, but sustainability has become a bigger focus.
Mortenson first became interested in the idea of “holistic management” in the 1980s.
“It talks about how everything is related – the land, livestock, and the game animals. Everything is connected,” he said. “If one part is out of whack, the whole thing will fail.”
He aims to keep those elements in balance. He work on the grass and the water to help take care of their cattle as well as the wildlife that lives there.
“If those two parts of the land are healthy, then the cattle and wildlife will be, too,” he said.
The financial benefit from taking care of a farm’s natural resources has never been more important, given everything that’s going on, Irving said.
“Let’s be honest,” he said, “it’s tough out there. Practices like this can not only set you up for a good year, but also for a good next decade. You might experience some environmental and financial challenges if you aren’t looking ahead.”
Rotational grazing is one of the sustainability practices that’s made the biggest difference in Mortenson’s ranching. The sun is what he calls the “energy source,” and it sends energy either to bare ground – which is unproductive – or into leaves or grass. His job is to keep as many leaves growing out there as possible. The cows harvest the grass, and the leaves grow again to keep the cycle going.
Rainfall feeds into the cycle as well, and rainfall in western South Dakota is a precious commodity, Mortenson said.
If rain hits dry ground, all it does is pack down the ground and eventually runs off. But the healthier the grass is out there, the more water can be trapped in the soil for future use, he explained.
At the Mortenson ranch, they practice rotational grazing. Cows are moved out once the grass has been fully grazed so that it can fully regenerate before they come back to harvest it again.
What’s below ground is important, too. A healthy root system allows the grass to grow back quicker, plus it provides a channel for rainwater to get further into the soil.
“One place we watch out for is the riparian areas on our farm,” Mortenson said. “Cattle like to loaf in those areas when its hottest in the summertime. I’m going to protect my waterways, and when those areas start to show signs of grazing, I’ll move them to a different pasture.”
The Mortenson family has planted a lot of their farm ground back into grass, and they use native seeds, most of which are harvested on the ranch. They plant western wheatgrass, green needlegrass, side oats, and other types that are already there.
The cattle themselves also help the environment. Mortenson says they “fertilize the grass as they go,” and as they do, their hoof action breaks up any crust that forms on the soil. It helps firm up a seedbed for grass seeds to get growing.
“In fact, those riparian areas I talked about will suffer if they don’t have cattle on them occasionally,” Mortenson added. “Those areas need the hoof action, but the key is to time it right to keep them healthy.”
The Mortensons have a spring located on their property, and they use a system of pipes to get that water out to the pastures. They place water tanks in different areas of the pasture to pull cattle where they otherwise wouldn’t wander.
“A tank up on a ridge will draw them up so they graze higher,” he said. “Cattle are lazy and will stick to the bottoms without any incentive to go higher.”
While it’s hard to put an exact dollar figure on the benefits of caring for the environment, Mortenson said there are financial rewards for doing what he does on their ranch.
“How do you put a dollar figure on healthy cattle?” he said.
Irving said the Sand County Foundation is noticing the improvements.
“We work at the intersection of agriculture and the environment,” he said. “We’re seeing the two work together very successfully.”
Chad Smith is a frequent contributor to the Midwest Messenger, a sister publication of Tri-State Neighbor. He writes from Minnesota.