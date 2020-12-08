State aims to make Beef Complex a national draw

When the Open Class Beef Complex at the South Dakota State Fairgrounds burned down in the early hours of Oct. 31, it took a place that stirred a lot of memories for 4-H families and equine enthusiasts.
The place for showing cattle and running barrels will be rebuilt, and state officials are hoping it will become a place for hosting national events and competitions.
“It was truly a special place,” said Gov. Kristi Noem, giving her budget address before the Legislature in Pierre Dec. 8.
She’s calling for the state to use $12 million of its general funds toward the $19 million project.
The new State Fair Livestock Complex will more than double the size of the old building, spanning 200,000 square feet. It will replace the sheep barn as well, which the governor said is well beyond its useful life. It will have to rodeo arenas and space for holding up to 2,000 head of cattle.
Plans are to have the new building ready for the 2022 State Fair.
“I can’t wait to see families and fairgoers making new memories in this facility,” Noem said.
She hopes the new facility can attract national indoor rodeo and equestrian events. She said the efforts to build it will be “like an old-fashioned barn raising.”
In addition to general fund money, the construction fund includes a $3 million insurance check and $4 million that will come through fundraising efforts.
Noem will be in Huron the afternoon of Dec. 9 to share more about the plans.
