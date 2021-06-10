Steps taken now can alleviate pasture troubles in the future

With a number of challenges facing producers coming into the summer grazing season, Jeff Clark, a market development specialist in Alberson, West Virginia for Corteva Agriscience, said now is the time to dig deep into pasture management.

This year has brought tighter margins in the livestock industry, rising corn prices, pasture ground turned up for crops, higher fertilizer prices, and dry weather nearly everywhere. Grazing is shaping up to be a challenge in 2021, but Clark has advice.

“Don’t make emotional decisions because that can be costly when those prices correct,” Clark said. “But I understand it. I do.”

The biggest change in 2021 has been the corn prices, according to Clark. He has been encouraging producers over the year not to turn pasture ground into crop ground. He gets why producers would want to make extra money on the year, he said.

The biggest problem with the reactionary approach, he said, is that while it takes just a season to turn pasture into crop ground, it takes roughly three years to get crop ground back to a workable pasture.

When corn prices saw their last big increase in 2014-15, Clark said he watched millions of acres get turned into crop ground that was forced to return to pasture over time. While producers made extra money on the year, they were losing money on that field constantly over the next handful of years trying to get it back to what it was.

Old or new pasture ground, Clark said the first step any producer should take this year to get pasture ground to working levels is to get a soil test.