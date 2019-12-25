Cattle raising is a family business, but it comes with a lot of risk.
That’s why industry leaders are calling the handshake deal a thing of the past. Doing business without inking a contract leaves producers open to major vulnerabilities, as some found out when an alleged cattle Ponzi scheme was revealed in southeastern South Dakota this spring. Dozens of ranchers lost out on millions when the same pen of cattle was apparently sold multiple times.
The case out of Douglas County was the most recent high-profile example of fraud attorney and rancher Todd Wilkinson alluded to when talking about how livestock producers have lost money by putting themselves in risky positions. Even though it seemed like a shock, he said scams like that happen almost every year.
“It’s such a joy that we do so much business on a handshake, but it’s also the biggest issue,” he said. “Trust is everything in this business and when the trust breaks down, problems happen.”
Wilkinson spoke at the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association’s (SDCA) 71st annual convention in Pierre earlier this month.
The way to prevent bad deals is proper documentation, Wilkinson said, but that’s something many ranchers seem to be afraid of. While people may believe that they’re just working with their buddy and don’t need paperwork, he said it’s incredibly risky to leave everything to a handshake.
“How many people have just said, ‘This is my buddy. I’m not going to ask him for social security numbers to put on this document. I trust him.’ That’s not what it means at all. It’s just safety,” Wilkinson said. “If you leave your cattle at a feedyard and don’t get documentation, you’re playing with higher stakes than the poker table in Vegas.”
In his experience as an attorney, Wilkinson said he fields upwards of nine emails a week related to producers not getting proper documentation after a handshake deal. He said he hopes to see the industry get over the idea that asking for documentation or numbers is seen as offensive when it should just be “good business.”
“Just because you’ve done it one way for 10 years doesn’t mean that it will work. Every situation is different,” he said. “Talk about it and protect yourself.”
Throughout an evening panel discussion at the convention, the idea of trust came up more often than any concept.
Wilkinson moderated the panel of state veterinarian Dr. Dustin Oedekoven, Kari McPherson-Karber of the Packers and Stockyards Administration, Pierce Bennet of the Livestock Marketing Association, Myron Williams of the South Dakota Brand Board, and Brian Gilbert, the ag banking manager at First National Bank in Sioux Falls.
Each speaker touched on the idea that trust is eroding from the marketplace not because of a lack of trust in each individual producer, but because protecting investments with proper documentation means more than ever in a world where a herd is worth upwards of a few million dollars.
Because of this, Pierce Bennet, a government and industry affairs associate with the Livestock Marketing Association, said his team has been working on pushing forward the idea of a Dealers Statutory Trust.
Under the Packers and Stockyards Act of 1921, a statutory trust for packers was set up for unpaid sellers or poultry growers in the event of a bankruptcy. Now, Bennet is working on the same thing on a smaller scale for cattle dealers.
“That trust gives you a real good grip on those cattle and the money that’s owed,” he said. “But what we see in the dealer space is that there is no trust. The only thing you can go after is a bond.”
As it stands, bonds are issued for dealers to recover 5-10 cents on the dollar of their investment in the case of bankruptcy. Once the money is requested, banks have first access at set aside funds to cover unpaid bills. Under the previous farm bill, a study was set up to test the feasibility of the idea, which should be completed soon, Bennet said.
The bond structure is setup the way that it is to encourage growth in the market. Both Bennet and Oedekoven agreed that if bond requirements were much higher, many new producers would not be able to get a foothold in the market.
“Increasing bonds to the level that is necessary would push people out of the ability to get started and rolling,” Bennet said.
In an ideal world, setting up the dealers trust wouldn’t require any additional funding, Bennet said.
“When those funds get designated as trust funds, it just gets priority to that money,” he said. “A trust gives you the opportunity to go to someone and their bank to say ‘No, those funds are mine.’”
While the idea of a trust may sound better for those involved, Bennet acknowledged that agricultural lenders haven’t been thrilled with the idea, given that they’ll lose out on first access to funds. But Brian Gilbert of First National Bank said that the banking industry should be pretty neutral on the idea, as it would keep more producers in the industry.
“Although they know they won’t get first crack if they are lending to a dealer, they know the statistics that say it’s one of their producer accounts that would get pinched by those accounts,” Bennet said.
The trust could help people, but Gilbert encouraged producers who are operating now to call their customers’ banks and make sure funds are secure. While no bank would give a definitive answer, any dealer should get a good bit of insight into how secure the funds are.
“Don’t be afraid to ask for the wire transfer or at the very least call his banker and make sure the funds are good,” he said. “If someone were to take offense to that, that’d be a huge red flag in my book.”
Once the panel was opened to questions, the group fielded questions about possible market manipulation following the fire at the Tyson processing plant, the Douglas County fraud case, and the packers’ monopoly. Because investigations continue after the Tyson fire and in Douglas County, not much information could be given.
Kari McPherson-Karber, who works closely with the packers, could say only that the cattle market investigation that was done post-Tyson fire should be complete by the end of 2019, or very early in 2020.
As it relates to the feedyard, Gilbert, who had one client tied up in the court cases, said that no one is going to come out on top at the end of the court hearings.
“It’s a very bad situation where nobody is going to win outside of the law firms, and I’d even say they don’t feel like winners,” he said. “Normally in these situations, there is no pile of money at the end of the rainbow like people think there is – 9.9 times out of 10, that money is just lost.”
Brand board member Myron Williams said that producers still have to trust one another while evolving with the times.
“We need to do what we can to make this industry stronger and better but we don’t need to make it worse,” he said. “We can still do business on handshakes and trust.”