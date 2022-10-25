The lamb lady

Gwendolyn Kitzan had to figure out how to make lemonade out of lemons.

Kitzan raises sheep with her husband Dwight at Kitzan Family Farms in Nisland, South Dakota.

A few years ago, she sent five of her lambs to be processed, which was nothing out of the ordinary until the deed was done.

She got back nothing but ground lamb. The processor had ground all the cuts.

“I lost the chops. I lost all the legs. I was livid,” she said.

What was she going to do with 200 pounds of ground lamb, she wondered.

She called in some recruits, including Ken Charfarous from Wall Meats, to help her brainstorm. The answer, it turned out, would come from listening to consumers.

A common complaint she regularly heard was that many people are uncertain about how to properly cook lamb. Some were almost afraid to cook it.

It was there she found her answer – she would cook it for them.

Kitzan decided she’d start making prepackaged lamb-based meals. She got licensed by the South Dakota Department of Health, obtained her food safety permit, dug out some of her family’s favorite recipes and got to work.

Her family and friends became her test kitchen. It was perfect, she said, because she had three generations to experiment on. That was three generations of palates she had to please, and her grandkids’ tastes varied quite a bit from her Baby Boomer husband.

She’d offer them a few choices and ask which they liked best. She landed on a few dishes that span a globe of flavors.

Customers can now buy shepherd’s pie, Greek pasta bake, Irish stew and Middle Eastern lamb with rice and chickpeas, all frozen in microwave and dishwasher safe containers. Each is ready to heat and serve.

Shepherds pie is her most popular dish, and she makes a point of clarifying that it’s true shepherd’s pie because it’s made with lamb, not beef.

“Cottage pie is beef. Shepherd’s pie is lamb,” she said definitively.

Kitzan even makes her own spice blends which she also sells.

And of course, she also sells regular cuts of lamb including chops, shanks and chislic.

But Kitzan didn’t stop at meat.

Customers can also stock up on wool pelts and other wool products as well as soaps, lotions and balms that she makes herself.

She makes a point of using the whole animal. The containers she uses are recyclable, but she snickered a bit at the buzz word “sustainability,” as if it’s a modern concept.

“Our grandparents did these things. But now they can slap the fancy word of ‘sustainability’ on it and charge more,” she said.

It’s a sign of how far society has become removed from agriculture, she said, but is quick to point out that she’s not picking on consumers.

It simply reiterates how important it is to listen to them, she said, and to answer their questions and to remind them that sustainability is something that is not only important to producers, but something they are doing day in and day out.

It’s why, most Saturday mornings in the spring, summer and fall, Kitzan can be found at the Black Hills Farmers Market in Rapid City, selling her products and visiting with consumers.

It’s important to highlight the quality of locally sourced meat, she said, especially with so many people moving in from out of state.

Like sustainability, Kitzan said the term “pasture to plate,” is another buzz phrase that on her farm goes beyond selling directly to consumers.

To be true “pasture to plate,” Kitzan said they look at the whole business of raising sheep, which is why Kitzan is dedicated to following her animals from birth to processing to freezer.

She regularly watches her animals being processed at the plant, which makes sense given her earlier experience that went awry.

“I know when the lambs are in the freezer and what those cuts look like inside,” she said.

As she started spending quite a bit of time with her product, she began to see what breeds of sheep were giving her the highest yield. Samson Suffolk’s came in at No. 1.

The production and carcass records have been key for weeding out the 10% to 15% of the sheep that are non-producers. Those are numbers Kitzan constantly focuses on in order to keep profitability front and center.

“We’re not against show rings or anything like that, but ribbons don’t pay bills,” Kitzan said.

Kitzan gestured to her three grandkids playing in the living room.

“If we’re going to keep on going for the next generation, we need to make sure that we’re looking at profitability,” she said, adding that hopefully, the grandkids will become the sixth generation of Kitzan sheep producers.

Kitzan Family Farms is a true family affair. Her son and daughter-in-law are involved in the operation. With much of her time focused on the processing, pre-packaged meals and other products, Kitzan jokes that her husband is the feeder and she’s the packer.

That gives her an even deeper appreciation for the supply chain.

If her husband sends her a carcass that is too small, Kitzan can’t get enough meat off it to pay for the processing, labor and fuel to haul it, so she loses money. Sometimes, the packers say they need lambs, but the feeders say they’re not ready yet.

“I have some empathy for the supply chain,” she said. “We’re just a little person doing this, but I can see how it goes down the line.”

Empathy and passion for the industry are both evident in Kitzan. She has dedicated her life not only to raising and selling lamb and lamb-based products, but also on educating others.

Kitzan served as vice-chairwoman, among other roles, of the American Lamb Board. She and her husband have been active in the American Sheep Industry Association, South Dakota Sheep Growers, Suffolk and Merino breed associations and the South Dakota Farm Service Agency.

For more than decade, Kitzan advised the Newell FFA team on agricultural issues. The team won nine state titles, eight national silver awards as well as the national reserve champion.

Her dedication to sharing agriculture’s impact continues today. This past August, Kitzan created the idea of a PRO-tein day at the Black Hills Farmers Market.

People often think of farmers’ markets as a place to go for fresh fruit and vegetables, she said, but she felt it was important to highlight that it’s also a great place to get quality, locally sourced protein.

Kitzan got other protein vendors at the market on board and partnered with sponsors statewide – Pennington County Farm Bureau, South Dakota Beef, South Dakota Pork and South Dakota State University Extension – to not only promote the event, but also provide coupons that allowed customers to double their money on protein products.

While the day was the first to highlight protein at farmers’ markets in South Dakota, Kitzan said what she’s doing with her direct-to-consumer lamb sales isn’t necessarily unique.

“There are so many people out there doing what I am. Maybe not here in South Dakota but on the East Coast,” she said.

Kitzan said she believes there is a lot more lamb eaten in the U.S. than people may realize. Many producers on the East Coast have under 100 head and sell directly to customers, she gave as an example.

Kitzan’s certifications allow her to sell only directly to her customers in South Dakota. However, at some point, her frozen meals may eventually make their way to local grocery stores, though she’s not yet certain if that’s a step she wants to take.