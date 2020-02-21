The top selling sheep at the Watertown Winter Farm Show Feb. 15 was exhibited by JEMstone Hill Shouthdowns. Lot 9, chosen as the champion of all breeds in the youth and open shows, sold to Abby Ruhd of Clear Lake, South Dakota for $700.
The reserve youth show winner came from the Dusty and Ty Fuller families and was also the grand champion Hampshire. Lot 3 sold to Randall Berens of Parker, South Dakota for $400.
The reserve champion open show winner was Lot 12 from Wolkow Dorsets, selling for $500 to Kaitlyn Vizecky of White, South Dakota.
There were nine sheep sold in all, grossing $4,600 for an average of $511.
The grand champion market goat came from SBZ Ranch and sold for $550 to Jordan Anderson of Sisseton, South Dakota. The reserve champion was from Circle P Showstock and was not for sale.
Five goats sold in all for a total of $1,825, making the average $456.
Photos were provided by Heather Gessner Photography.