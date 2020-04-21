Closing out the books for 2019, there was a negative return in the cow-calf enterprise, according to annual report data for the South Dakota Center for Farm and Ranch Management.
The same report showed the backgrounding enterprise had a negative return for the first time since 2016.
The center completes enterprise analysis from the farmers and ranchers enrolled in the program, which is administered through Mitchell Technical Institute.
The cow-calf enterprise information showed a loss of $204.97 per cow in 2019 compared to a loss of $40.73 per cow in 2018.
The total cost to maintain a cow, in the average herd, was $832.95 per cow, an increase from $770.04 the year before.
Feed costs for the cow only increased $6.84 per head, but 2018 had seen a large increase due to weather. Weather last spring was very similar, poionted out Lori Tonak, farm and ranch management instructor.
Once again, death loss of calves and breeding animals in the spring of 2019 were contributors for the losses in the cow-calf enterprise. A larger contributor to the loss on cow-calf operations last year was the purchase of breeding animals to replace cows lost due to conditions in 2018.
Open cows were also a problem as the pregnancy loss percent went up almost 2%, with 5.3% open cows in 2019 compared to 3.5% in 2018.
“I feel we will see this same trend of open cows moving into 2020,” Tonak said. “Even though grass looked good in the pastures, cows needed some supplementation to meet nutritional needs. Shorting a cow’s nutrition in the breeding season leads to a larger percent of opens.”
Beef backgrounding enterprises had a loss for the first time since 2016. The loss on backgrounders dropped from a $19.87 per head return in 2018 to a $24.67 per head loss in 2019.
“Looking at the numbers across the enrolled farms showed that the market was relatively stable throughout 2019,” Tonak said. “What did change was the amount of feed per hundredweight of gain.”
That cost increased by $15 with a little less gain per head on the average.
“Once again, the weather and conditions in the spring of 2019 worked against the backgrounding enterprise,” Tonak added.
The center for farm and ranch management did not have a large enough data set to calculate beef and hog finishing operation profitability.
The major factors that affect the profitability in the livestock enterprises are death loss, percent of open cows, feed costs and purchase and selling price.
Controlling input costs, practicing good herd management techniques, and having a well-planned marketing strategy can potentially increase profits for livestock enterprises.
The Farm and Ranch Management Program is offered to farmers and ranchers in South Dakota through Mitchell Technical Institute. The purpose of the program is to assist farm and ranch operators in upgrading their management skills. For more information about the data in this article or about the programs offered, call 605-995-7191 or send an email to sdcfrm@mitchelltech.edu.