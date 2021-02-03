USDA-accredited veterinarians keep nation’s livestock safe

Lainie Kringen-Scholtz Tri-State Neighbor Columnist Dr. Lainie Kringen-Scholtz is Associate Veterinarian at Twin Lakes Animal Clinic in Madison, South Dakota. Follow Lainie Kringen-Scholtz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

There are a lot of moving parts to veterinary medicine. Veterinarians go through seven or eight-plus years of post-high school education to graduate, pass their national board exams, and pass state licensing exams. They have to go through many background checks to have a license to buy controlled drugs through the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). One of the other accreditations that many veterinarians have is through the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) called the National Veterinary Accreditation Program.

According to the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) website, the mission of the National Veterinary Accreditation Program (NVAP) is “to ensure the health of the Nation’s livestock and animal population and to protect the public health and well-being.”

Accredited veterinarians work alongside APHIS and state animal health officials to prevent, control and eradicate livestock disease.

The U.S. government relies heavily on accredited veterinarians to carry out many animal health programs and services. In other countries, these services are conducted by veterinarians that are employed by the government. Services include animal inspections, country-to-country, state-to-state and in-state health certifications and testing. Accredited veterinarians act as a first line of defense in protecting the entire world’s livestock population.

Becoming accredited

Many veterinarians choose to become accredited so that they can offer these regulatory services to their clients. Many classes have to be taken and exams passed in order to become accredited.