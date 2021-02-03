USDA-accredited veterinarians keep nation’s livestock safe

There are a lot of moving parts to veterinary medicine. Veterinarians go through seven or eight-plus years of post-high school education to graduate, pass their national board exams, and pass state licensing exams. They have to go through many background checks to have a license to buy controlled drugs through the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). One of the other accreditations that many veterinarians have is through the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) called the National Veterinary Accreditation Program.
According to the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) website, the mission of the National Veterinary Accreditation Program (NVAP) is “to ensure the health of the Nation’s livestock and animal population and to protect the public health and well-being.”
Accredited veterinarians work alongside APHIS and state animal health officials to prevent, control and eradicate livestock disease.
The U.S. government relies heavily on accredited veterinarians to carry out many animal health programs and services. In other countries, these services are conducted by veterinarians that are employed by the government. Services include animal inspections, country-to-country, state-to-state and in-state health certifications and testing. Accredited veterinarians act as a first line of defense in protecting the entire world’s livestock population.
Becoming accredited
Many veterinarians choose to become accredited so that they can offer these regulatory services to their clients. Many classes have to be taken and exams passed in order to become accredited.
Each state requires that you become accredited in their state. Once accredited, the veterinarian must complete enough continuing education in order to renew their accreditation every three years.
Reportable bovine diseases
If these diseases are suspected or have tested positive, the state has to be notified. In many cases, these diseases are found in the state labs that conduct the testing and they will send the report to the state.
This sounds scary but in many cases, it is simply routine reporting for disease prevalence. For example, if your bull tests positive for Johne’s, the state is not going to send out a mass message that your bull has Johne’s. Instead, the state just wants to know that there was a positive.
Some of the most common reportable diseases that we look for or vaccinate for are anthrax, rabies, Johne’s, anaplasmosis, bovine brucellosis (Bangs), bovine tuberculosis (TB), bovine viral diarrhea (BVD), bovine leukosis (BLV), infectious bovine rhinotracheitis (IBR) and trichomoniasis (trich).
There are 36 reportable cattle diseases that accredited veterinarians must know the clinical signs for and know how to get a diagnosis for.
Emerging disease
Part of the accreditation training is making veterinarians more aware of emerging diseases. We are constantly monitoring what diseases are present on our producer’s farms.
For example, if a producer is having many calves die of pneumonia but we cannot find a pathogen on any of the tests we have submitted, we would call the state veterinarian to help in case if there is a new pathogen that needs to be identified.
USDA accredited veterinarians serve a very important role in livestock health. Next time you get a health paper, know that your veterinarian has gone above and beyond the required education for veterinarians so that they can provide you that service and help keep disease out of your herd.
Dr. Lainie Kringen-Scholtz is associate veterinarian at Twin Lakes Animal Clinic in Madison, South Dakota.
