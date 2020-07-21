With South Dakota hosting junior national shows for the Charolais, Simmental, Maine and Chi associations, we have been seeing a lot of cattle for alternative medicine treatments. Here’s what you need to know:
Right person for the job
Although you can throw a rock and hit a “certified equine/bovine chiropractor,” veterinarians who do veterinary chiropractic are a lot harder to come by.
To attend the veterinary chiropractic schools, you have to have your doctorate done or be in your last year of school, which translates to spending anywhere from $100,000 (in-state tuition) to $200,000 (out-of-state tuition) at vet school before you can even attend.
Then, for me personally, I spent $7,500 in tuition, $1,200 to rent a place to stay, and five weeks off work to learn chiropractic. I also wanted to attend veterinary acupuncture school so I spent $9,000 in tuition, $1,000 travel expenses, 12 weeks of online lectures and five days off work completing hands-on training and examinations.
The courses were rigorous, and not every veterinarian passed. Compare all of this to a three- to five-day training session that many lay people go to, and strangely enough, most veterinarians charge the same or even less than the lay people for their chiropractic and acupuncture services.
Benefits of using a veterinarian
I can’t tell you how many times I’ve had patients come in for chiropractic or acupuncture and actually have a totally different problem that would not be resolved with either of these modalities – for example, a calf that presents for having a “hip stuck” and actually has a toe abscess. Or a cow that has her “back out” and actually has a severe spinal cord injury.
There’s something to the saying, “Don’t confuse my doctorate with your Google search.” Not only can veterinarians legally and accurately diagnose a condition, we can do additional procedures such as administer intraarticular therapies, take and interpret X-rays, prescribe medications, write health certificates and take blood samples, making a trip to your local veterinary chiropractor a one-stop shop.
When to use alternative medicine
Alternative medicine works best as a preventative. If you are going to haul a long way to a show, have your cattle worked on three to five days before you go so that they start their journey feeling great. When you get to the show, have them checked one to two days before showing.
The best part about chiropractic and acupuncture is that it is a drug-free way to make your show calves feel their best. It is much better to be proactive than reactive when it comes to your calves’ soundness.
Alternative medicine modality options
Everyone uses the available modalities a little differently. Personally, I start with a myofascial exam to check for areas of heat, inflammation and pain. Then I complete a chiropractic exam to check the motion from head to tail. If warranted by the diagnosis, I will do acupuncture with electric stimulation.
After their session, the cattle get a massage and we make a plan going forward. Things I don’t have but wish I did would be a magnawave for muscle soreness, a shockwave for tendon injuries and a theraplate to stimulate circulation. Ask your local veterinary chiropractor who in your area has these modalities and is trained appropriately to use them.
Happy show season! Good luck, everyone!
The Vet Report is provided in conjunction with Prairie View Veterinary Clinic with locations in Miller, Redfield, Wessington Springs and Highmore, S.D.