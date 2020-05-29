We are starting to get busy with breeding soundness exams (BSE’s) so that our producers have enough time to make sure they have enough bull power before they turn out.
BSE’s are simply a snapshot in time but allow us to make decisions for our herds based on what we see that day. Below is a discussion on what we are looking at when we say pass, retest, or fail.
Physical examination
Every bull that goes through our chute gets a physical exam. We document their body condition score which is based out of 1 through 9, with 1 being emaciated and 9 being morbidly obese.
Ideally, bulls are at a body condition score of 5-6/9 at the start of breeding season. Too fat and they become lazy, too thin and they won’t hold up for the entire breeding season.
Then, we look at their legs, feet, and eyes, which are the most important things for a bull to be able to do his job. Next, we rectally palpate the bulls, checking their prostate gland. Some bulls can have an infection in the prostate which requires culling or attempted treatment with antibiotics. After that, we palpate the testicles, the spermatic cords, the epididymides and penis within the sheath.
The testes should be about the same size and be the firmness of a flexed biceps. The epididymides should be about the same size and relatively firm. Both testicles should move freely within the scrotum. The penis inside the sheath should not have any lumps or adhesions.
Next, we take a scrotal measurement – 30 cm diameter is passing for yearlings in most beef breeds.
Semen collection
Most bulls are collected with an electro-ejaculator. This is a rectal probe that is connected to a machine that can run manually or automatically.
The semen collection process usually takes a minute or two. During this time, we look at the penis to make sure it can extend fully, there is not a persistent frenulum (tie back), and that there are no warts. We make sure that they have an erection, full protrusion, and a complete ejaculation.
Semen evaluation: Motility
Motility in the field is normally measured grossly meaning that we look at the whole slide of sperm cells. If the vast majority are moving forward in a broadly swirling pattern, it is deemed excellent. Fair motility is the lowest passing motility in which 30% of cells are moving in a forward motion. Interestingly enough, sperm concentration is not a huge factor when we are looking at bulls to breed cows in pasture.
Semen evaluation: Morphology
After the motility is evaluated, the sample is stained so that the sperm cells are killed and we can take a closer look at them. We look at the head, neck, and tail of the sperm. Any abnormalities are recorded.
In the field, we typically count 50 random sperm cells. The number of abnormal cells are multiplied by two and subtracted from 100 to come up with a percentage of normal cells. 70% morphologically normal sperm cells is the minimum to pass. During this time, we are also looking for red and white blood cells.
Vaccinations and deworming
If the bull passes, he should get the vaccines that your veterinarian recommends for your area. In eastern South Dakota, we typically give pinkeye, pre-breeding and footrot vaccines. They are then given an injectable dewormer and two fly tags.
Bulls that need to be retested should wait three to four weeks before retesting. They should not be given vaccine nor dewormer if they have any chance of being culled.
Dr. Lainie Kringen-Scholtz is Associate Veterinarian at Twin Lakes Animal Clinic in Madison, South Dakota.
