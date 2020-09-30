It was not until the late 1980s that pain in animals was proven scientifically. Since then, veterinarians have been very diligent to make sure that our patients experience the least amount of pain possible during and after procedures and while healing from injuries.
Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatories (NSAID): NSAIDs are used to mediate pain, decrease inflammation, and decrease fevers. Unbelievably, there is only one FDA-approved NSAID for cattle: flunixin meglumine, which most people know as Banamine.
There is a topical that is given along the back and there is an injectable that is given in the vein. Banamine can be given orally but the efficacy is less.
The most common oral NSAID that I prescribe off-label is meloxicam, which is a small tablet that can be given in an individual animal’s feed or given with a capsule.
Flunixin meglumine and meloxicam can be used in pregnant animals. NSAIDs should only be used in hydrated animals. Their use should be discontinued immediately if the animal goes off feed or has diarrhea due to the risk of gastrointestinal ulceration. Accepted dosages should be adhered to due to the possibility of renal (kidney) toxicity at very high doses.
Corticosteroids: Dexamethasone is the most commonly used corticosteroid in cattle. Dexamethasone has good anti-inflammatory effects, but it’s actions as a pain reliever are not proven.
Do not give dexamethasone to pregnant animals unless abortion is intended. Also, do not give without consideration for the animal’s immune status, as it will decrease their ability to fight off infections.
It can be used in bulls but will cause some temporary changes to sperm.
Opioids: I don’t use opioids very often in cattle unless I am sedating them with butorphanol for a painful procedure. Butorphanol works well with ketamine for sedation which is another opioid.
Anticonvulsants: Gabapentin is in the class of anticonvulsants but is used in cattle for nerve pain. Because it is expensive, I have only used this in severe cases.
Local anesthetics: Lidocaine is the most commonly used local anesthetic in cattle. Cattle can tolerate high amounts of lidocaine, unlike dogs and cats.
Lidocaine has a short duration of one to two hours of numbing.
Alpha 2 adrenergic agonists: Xylazine is a commonly used alpha 2 adrenergic agonist. It is important to realize that it does not relieve pain but instead provides sedation and muscle relaxation. Cattle are very sensitive to xylazine so it should be given with caution at the correct dosage.
Multimodal approach to pain management: One of the most important things to remember is that pain is best controlled by using drugs and therapies that work well together.
For example, during an elective surgical procedure, the animal is sedated with xylazine, butorphanol, and ketamine. Then the area is blocked with lidocaine. And after the procedure, they are given meloxicam for several days.
With a multimodal approach to pain management, they can remain as comfortable as possible during the surgery and healing.