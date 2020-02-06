Here is how a recent case went down where we found a heifer with a liver abscess:
Signalment: Spring-born heifer calf weighing about 450 pounds on feedlot.
History: Acutely sick with respiratory signs and started bleeding from the nose. Quickly became weak and anorexic. Treated with an antibiotic, an anti-inflammatory and an appetite stimulant. Died the next day. No other animals from her pen were sick or dead.
Necropsy: Body condition score 6/9. Eyes were not sunken in from dehydration. Blood from nasal passages. Larynx and trachea apparently normal. Lungs were pink and inflated. Some apparent hemorrhage near the large bronchi. Heart had clotted blood which appeared apparently normal. Rumen contents, abomasum, liver, small intestine, large intestine and kidneys apparently normal.
Diagnostic report: Pulmonary embolism most likely caused by a liver abscess.
Liver Abscesses
Who are affected? Cattle of all breeds and ages. Mostly feedlot and dairy cattle.
What is the cause? Liver abscesses are caused by Fusobacterium necrophorum, which is a gram-negative anaerobic bacteria that lives in the rumen normally.
How does F. necrophorum cause liver abscesses? The rumen becomes inflamed when cattle eat too many carbohydrates, resulting in more lactic acid production which causes the rumen to become too acidic.
This acidic environment creates lesions in the rumen which allow the bacteria to get into the blood stream and invade the liver which is highly vascular. In the liver, the bacteria create abscesses.
What are the clinical signs? Cattle rarely exhibit clinical signs when they have liver abscesses. Sometimes they may show waxing and waning fevers, pain when applied to the sternum, and anorexia.
Occasionally the animals will be painful and grunt when they are laying down or when moving suddenly.
How does a liver abscess cause nasal bleeding? The abscesses can rupture resulting in a blood clot to the lungs. This blood clot causes the nasal bleeding and death.
How should liver abscesses be treated? They can be treated with feed-through antibiotics such as tylosin or chlorotetracycline.
How are liver abscesses controlled? Cattle producers have to look at their diet composition, bunk management and use of buffers in the diet.
I highly recommended that these producers consult with their ruminant nutritionist to prevent further calves from getting sick and for helping the rest of the calves gain weight more efficiently.
A vaccine for Fusobacterium necrophorum and Trueperella pyogenes can be given when cattle enter the feedlot to reduce liver abscess severity and incidence rate.
