Like the old cowboys say, no hoof, no horse. Well it’s the same thing with cattle.
Cattle are built from the ground up. If they have bad feet, they won’t breed, gain weight or show well.
Here are some common foot problems to watch for, corresponding with the number of the diagram:
1- Foot Rot
The bacteria that cause foot rot are Fusobacterium necrophorum, Bacteroides melaningonicus, and others. These bacteria cause an inflammation of the skin in between the claws. This inflammation then leads to the skin becoming liquefied and dies.
If left untreated, a mass can form between the toes, the bacteria can infect the joints of the foot, and a severe inflammation up the leg can occur.
Treatment usually includes oxytetracycline, Excede, or Draxxin. Foot rot is one of a few foot diseases that will actually respond to antibiotics and should respond within three days. Prevention starts with decreasing trauma to the foot and decreasing wet areas.
2- Corkscrew Claw
This is one of the most common problems I see when I semen test bulls which is a problem because corkscrew claw is heritable, although it is recessive.
It typically affects the lateral (outer) claw. Corkscrew claw is caused by a misalignment of the foot bones. Other factors that can contribute to this disease are poor nutrition, poor trimming and claw diseases.
Corkscrews lead to lameness because the foot overgrows leading to inappropriate weight distribution.
3- Laminitis, Founder and White Line Disease
High carb diets, lush grasses and hard footing are the most common cause of laminitis in our area.
The laminae are what hold the bone to the hoof. When they become compromised and inflamed, they cause severe pain and lameness. If they start to separate from the bone, it will cause sinking of the bone within the hoof which is called founder, referring to when a ship founders, it sinks to the bottom of the sea.
There is no treatment for founder and treatment for laminitis includes changes in diet, footing and pain medications. White line disease can occur after a laminitic event in which the laminae separated enough that organic material can build up in the white line resulting in an infection. Treatment includes proper trimming and local antiseptic dressings.
4- Hoof Wall Cracks
There are two different types of hoof wall cracks: horizontal and vertical. Horizontal cracks are often times nonpainful and run parallel to the coronary band. Hoof wall rings are normal due to changes in seasons and diet.
It takes one year to grow the foot so you can associate the rings with things that happened to that animal throughout the year. Vertical cracks are most common on the outside of the claw and do not cause lameness very often.
5- Abscesses
Abscesses can occur for a variety of reasons, including foot bruises, rough footing, poor white line quality and skidding on concrete.
To treat abscesses, they should be opened up with a hoof knife and flushed with an antiseptic solution. Sometimes if the abscess is severe enough, a block can be applied to the unaffected claw.
6- Hairy Heel Wart
A spirochete from the genus Treponema is one of the most commonly responsible organisms for hairy heel wart. This is one of the few foot diseases that is contagious between animals.
Oxytetracycline is one of the most commonly used antibiotics to treat hairy heel wart. Footbaths and disinfectants can also be part of the treatment protocol.
