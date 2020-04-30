Although animals have a very low chance of getting COVID-19, they do however get their own coronaviruses.
Cattle: In 1973, bovine coronavirus was discovered to cause diarrhea in cattle in the U.S. Calves are usually under 3 weeks old when they get coronavirus-induced diarrhea, and they typically have co-infections with cryptosporidia, rotavirus, or E. coli, which makes the diarrhea more severe. The most severe disease occurs in the winter due to the increased stability of the virus in cold weather. Because of this stability, adult cattle can get winter dysentery from bovine coronavirus in the winter, which results in explosive bloody diarrhea along with respiratory disease.
The most common cattle affected by the respiratory form of bovine coronavirus are 2-6 month old calves and feedlot calves (shipping fever complex). These calves can shed the virus without signs of respiratory disease. They also may not mount a protective immune response against the virus, resulting in re-infection. Cattle can shed bovine coronavirus for up to 10 days in both the feces and through nasal secretions.
Many companies make vaccines for both cows and calves to help prevent bovine coronavirus. Always remember that sanitary calving barns is the best way to prevent bovine coronavirus from sweeping through your calf herd.
Horses: Horses are rarely infected with coronavirus. When they are, equine coronavirus causes a fever of over 105 F, depression, diarrhea, anorexia, colic, and a decreased white blood cell count.
It is passed from horse to horse via fecal-oral transmission. Horses can shed the virus from five to 21 days and can be asymptomatic when shedding. There are no vaccines available for horses so the best way to prevent equine coronavirus in your horses is to maintain a high level of sanitation in your equine facility.
Dogs: Puppies are most affected by canine coronavirus, which is a highly infectious intestinal disease. They are infected by ingesting fecal material from infected dogs which is most common in crowded and unsanitary conditions. Once infected, they have a sudden onset of severe diarrhea that is worse in young dogs.
A canine coronavirus vaccine is available but not a core vaccine in many circumstances. Just like with the other species, making sure that the environment is free from fecal material is the best place to start with prevention.
Cats: Feline coronavirus is generally asymptomatic but can cause a mild diarrhea. Some cats never clear the virus, which results in a persistent infection that has high virus shedding through the feces. Other cats may shed intermittently.
This is a common viral infection in cats. Less commonly, the virus can mutate causing Feline Infectious Peritonitis (FIP) which is a fatal disease. Vaccines for cats in high risk situations are advised.
Conclusion: As you can see, people are not the only ones to have coronavirus impact their lives. Again, COVID-19 is very unlikely to be transmissible to animals. Please stay safe and give your animals extra love and attention through these hard times.
Dr. Lainie Kringen-Scholtz is Associate Veterinarian at Animal Medical Care, based in Brookings, South Dakota
